Home » Fortec Elektronik: Business is better than expected
News

Fortec Elektronik: Business is better than expected

by admin
Fortec Elektronik: Business is better than expected
According to preliminary figures, Fortec Elektronik reports an increase in sales from EUR 66 million to EUR 78.5 million for the first nine months of the 2022/2023 financial year. Before interest and taxes, an operating profit of 8.5 million euros was achieved after 6.3 million euros in the same period of the previous year.

“The increase is mainly due to a dynamic segment of data visualization with high-margin industrial monitors …

Read more at 4investors.de

The FORTEC Elektronik share is currently showing a plus of +9,91 % and a price of 25.50EUR traded.

See also  How adulterated honey puts beekeepers in trouble in Upper Austria

You may also like

Vaudoise Versicherungen Holding AG: The shareholders accept all...

Migrants accelerate their pace and transform Texas city...

Colombian youth tennis won 15 international awards

Expansion of the bouldering center – one million...

Telangana intermediate annual exam results will be released...

Universidad del Valle reissued a book by César...

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: 2023 AGM Results Notification

Allegations against Imran Khan’s serving army officer unacceptable:...

This is how the winners of the 56th...

Rieder fire brigades with a new conference format

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy