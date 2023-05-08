Fortec Elektronik: Business is better than expected

According to preliminary figures, Fortec Elektronik reports an increase in sales from EUR 66 million to EUR 78.5 million for the first nine months of the 2022/2023 financial year. Before interest and taxes, an operating profit of 8.5 million euros was achieved after 6.3 million euros in the same period of the previous year.

“The increase is mainly due to a dynamic segment of data visualization with high-margin industrial monitors …

The FORTEC Elektronik share is currently showing a plus of +9,91 % and a price of 25.50EUR traded.