Forty-ninth anniversary of the Luis Rivadeneira Escobar school – breaking latest news

Olga Piedad Delgado Abendaño, former teacher at the “Luis Rivadeneira Escobar” School in the lovely “San Francisco del Vergel” parish, in Palanda, Zamora Chinchipe; In the 1982-1983 school year, he worked enthusiastically at this school, which shines as a beacon of knowledge in the region.

On this special day, October 24 of this year, we celebrate with emotion the forty-ninth anniversary of the creation of this school, a symbol of progress and an engine of development that has contributed to the unity of our community. In this journey towards excellence, we have found in education the best instrument for the transformation of society, just as Nelson Mandela reminded us.

On this anniversary, we gratefully salute the valuable teaching staff, the tireless administrative team and all those who provide their service with dedication. We extend our loving recognition to the parents, whose support is essential, and to the community as a whole. Together, we continue writing the history of a parish that is enriched by the wisdom and commitment of those, like Olga Piedad Delgado Abendaño, who have left an indelible mark on the education and progress of our beloved corner of Zamora Chinchipe.

Happy Anniversary!

Dear school!

Dr. Herminio Guaya

