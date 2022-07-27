Home News Forty years later, the Fogolâr of Canada returned to Friuli
Forty years later, the Fogolâr of Canada returned to Friuli

Forty years later, the Fogolâr of Canada returned to Friuli

They returned to Friuli 41 years later, to strengthen the bond with the land of origin of their ancestors and celebrate the rebirth of the wooden totem given to the city in view of its millennial of foundation (celebrated in 1983). On Wednesday 27 July the representatives of the Federation of Fogolârs Furlans of Canada relived the emotions of 1981, when they gave the city the Indian totem of the sculptor Dave Nahanee, of the Huroni tribe. A symbol of friendship that time had deteriorated, but which Ente Friuli nel Mondo, the Municipality and Confartigianato have returned to its former glory, thanks to the meticulous work of the restoration laboratory of Francesca Comello and Selene Del Ross (video productions Petrussi, edited by Alessandro Cesare).

