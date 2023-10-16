“Forum against Anti-Semitism”: Karner wants more visible security

During an appearance in front of journalists as part of the “National Forum against Anti-Semitism” in Vienna, Karner and Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) confirmed that they were on the side of Israel and the Jews. The President of the Israelite Community, Oskar Deutsch, spoke of a genocide.

Deutsch thanked civil society and the police for the “strong support” – “But it’s not enough.” People are afraid and nervous. Everything possible will be done to allay the fears of members of the Jewish community, said Karner. Immediately after Hamas’ major attack on Israel more than a week ago, numerous measures were taken – such as the surveillance of prayer houses and synagogues throughout Germany. Now they want to significantly increase the visible presence. The State Security and Intelligence Directorate is also continually assessing the situation. Meanwhile, Deutsch defended himself: The Jews would not let anyone dispute their Jewish life.

This year’s conference is “under the impression of the barbaric terrorist attacks on the civilian population in Israel,” said Edtstadler, who initiated the annual event. The meeting started with a minute’s silence for victims, those abducted and their relatives. The minister reiterated that she was on Israel’s side and that the security of the state was not negotiable. If Jews are under pressure, then our Western values, our democracy, our constitutional state and our human rights are also under pressure, said the Constitutional Minister.

This video is disabled



Please enable the Performance Cookies and Functional Cookies categories in your cookie settings to view this item. My cookie settings

The board of the forum also announced in a statement that it condemned in the strongest terms the “brutal terrorist attack by Hamas on the state of Israel as well as any relativization of these crimes and the questioning of Israel’s right to exist.” He also appeals for a stop to terrorist attacks and the release of all hostages. “Our mandate for ‘Never Again’ applies not only to our own country, but it applies everywhere in the world, especially at the center of Jewish life, in Israel,” it continues.

Deutsch called on “all governments” to do everything humanly possible to secure the release of the hostages. He also condemned the demonstrations that took place on the streets of Vienna: The demonstrators were not standing up for Palestine, but were glorifying the actions of Hamas – a “terrorist organization par excellence”. He hopes that these demonstrations will no longer take place. Karner pointed out that Hamas and Hezbollah symbols are banned in Austria.

The forum, which was initiated last year, meets for the second time on Monday and Tuesday in Vienna. Representatives from the federal government, states, social partners, science, religious communities, Jewish museums and civil society take part in the meeting to discuss options for protecting and securing Jewish life in Austria.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

Share this: Facebook

X

