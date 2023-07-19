Home » Forum ‘Atrato: Territory of Culture and Life’
By order of the Administrative Court of Cundinamarca, the authority that follows up on Ruling T-622 of 2016 that granted rights to the Atrato river and imposed obligations on different entities, the Forum ‘Atrato: Territory of Culture and Life’ was held today in Quibdó and The Intersectoral Commission for Chocó, CICH, met at the Comfachocó recreational center.

Seven years have passed since the ruling of the Constitutional Court was issued and the contamination of the Atrato River continues, and the deterioration of its riverside communities.

This space brings together the different national, regional and local entities to advance the agreements and commitments in the comprehensive care of the territory of the Atrato River Basin, under the leadership of the Ministry of Environment.

Delegates from the Ministries of Environment, Interior, Commerce, Transportation, the government, mayors of the Atrato basin, Codechocó, IIAP, community councils, etc. attended.

