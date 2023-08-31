Forum des As: “Electoral process, physical attacks against political figures, politicized legal proceedings… the USA worried!”

Kinshasa press review of Thursday August 31, 2023.

Newspapers published this Thursday in Kinshasa return to the electoral process in progress.

Forum of Aces reports that the DRC is due to experience its fourth electoral cycle next December. Faced with this major challenge, notes this daily, the Embassy of the United States of America, in a press release made public on Wednesday August 30, expressed its concerns following reports of physical attacks against political figures, harassment of supporters, politicized legal proceedings, and arbitrary detentions that could reduce opportunities for candidates during the electoral process and undermine public confidence in the government’s ability to guarantee free, fair, and peaceful elections. “We urge the government to use all means necessary to ensure fair conditions for all candidates and to fully respect legal procedures and the right to a fair trial for those in detention. We encourage CENI to publish voter lists, budget-related information, and electoral mapping as soon as possible to demonstrate its commitment to transparency and accountability,” the US Embassy quoted the tabloid as saying. Moreover, this portal points out, the American diplomatic representation condemns the harassment and marginalization of women candidates. And she calls on all stakeholders to prevent and denounce violence and attacks against women candidates, as well as to reject incitement to violence and condemn the use of divisive hate speech during this election period, adds this newspaper.

On the same page, note the future, the CENI informs public opinion that, as part of the preparations for the direct combined elections of December 20, 2023, it is recruiting temporary operational staff throughout the national territory according to a timetable. To avoid the craze in front of the antennas of the CENI, writes this daily, it is strongly recommended to the candidates to apply online on the official site of the CENI: www.ceni.cd, by clicking on the heading “recruitment”. According to this tabloid, recruitment is open to new units who wish to work in future elections and to former temporary electoral agents who have not compromised themselves during past operations. This portal specifies that the application file must include the letter of motivation, the curriculum vitae and the photocopy of the school or academic title. The mastery of the computer tool is a major asset for the various candidates, says this newspaper which quotes the press release of this institution of support for democracy. The feminine candidacies are deeply encouraged. In order not to compromise the education of Congolese youth during this school period, underlines L’Avenir, the heads of schools are not concerned with the recruitment of current temporary operational staff.

As the electoral process evolves, the potential believes that doubters are more and more convinced of the ability of Denis Kadima and his team to organize the polls on time. This means that the CENI, explains this daily, despite the sirens resounding in one direction or the other, remained focused on the objective. This tabloid is delighted that everything is done according to a precise timetable, step by step, like the convocation of the electorate for the presidential election, September 1, 2023. Efforts, moreover, welcomed by the United States of America, via its embassy in Kinshasa. Thus, notes this portal, the United States encourages the CENI to publish voter lists, budget-related information, and electoral mapping as soon as possible to demonstrate its commitment to transparency and accountability. For the United States of America, which is reiterating its support for the DRC during the last months of this electoral cycle, this daily recalls, the December elections are a crucial opportunity for the DRC to consolidate its important achievements. In such a perception, thinks the Potential, the mission of Dénis Kadima is very delicate. And the boss of this democracy support institution had already taken the measure of it as soon as he was appointed, by identifying challenges for which deserved and still deserve special attention, continues this newspaper.

It is in this context that the former vice-president of the CENI, Norbert Basengezi, quoted in the columns of the Prosperity, calls for support for the Kadima team. Recently elected president of the ministry of lay Protestants (Milapro), indicates this daily, Basengezi made a point of expressing his feelings with regard to the conduct of the electoral process, appreciating the considerable efforts made in the preparations for the elections of December 20, 2023. For him, notes this tabloid, the current CENI will have to be encouraged and supported by all for the holding of the elections within the constitutional deadline. According to this newspaper, the host of the number one of the CENI was full of praise for the current CENI team led by Denis Kadima Kazadi.

