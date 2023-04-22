Forum, festival and economy

Starting this weekend, Valledupar, the region and Colombia, in addition to a large number of foreigners, are getting ready to enjoy the 56th version of the Vallenato Legend Festival, an event considered the most important folkloric festival in the country.

But many things come with the festival, the vast majority positive for the city and its people, in addition to all that joyous revelry produced by the sound of the drum, the guacharaca and the accordion, including also the great concerts, the economy is activated , especially the Valledupar hotel sector, which always reaches occupancy rates of over 90 percent in some cases and 100 percent in most, which represents a flow of money and many job opportunities for a large number of people in the region. .

The list of ingredients that the Vallenato Festival contains is long and that are very favorable for our people, for this reason EL PILÓN always reiterates the call to defend these festivities that are ours, but that are no longer parochial to transcend in all spheres and In the same way, make Valledupar known to the world.

The essence and value of the Festival are based on its authenticity, on everything that represents the originality of Vallenato folklore, without it it would never have reached the transcendence it currently holds, that must be valued and defended against the possible threats of modernity .

In this context, EL PILÓN has organized the Forum ¿Where is Vallenato folklore going? Nine in the morning.

In addition to the dissertations, analyzes and proposals that will be developed during the forum, there will also be a contest for children’s accordion players, children who previously registered with videos to participate and from whose list 10 will be selected, they will make their respective presentation before the qualifying jury, on that same stage and from there the winner will be chosen.

The forum will feature important protagonists of Vallenato folklore, including the King of Kings of the Vallenato Legend Festival, Gonzalo Arturo ‘Cocha’ Molina and Hugo Carlos Granados. The same as researchers and composers such as Félix Carrillo Hinojosa, ‘Beto’ Murgas and recognized masters of musical art such as Andrés ‘el Turco’ Gil, ‘Morre’ Romero, among others.

All these scenarios are necessary to respond to the call made by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Unesco, by declaring Vallenato music as an intangible heritage of humanity, due to everything that this culture represents at a local, national and international level and for this reason it cries out to advance all the actions that are required for the preservation of Vallenato folklore in its true authenticity.

In summary, we are privileged to have such a vital instrument as the Vallenato Festival to impact not only the cultural issue but also various economic activities, some daily, others transitory, but which together represent a universe of job opportunities, of fun and healthy recreation for locals and visitors. For all these reasons, EL PILÓN has programmed the forum and extends a general invitation to all audiences to participate in defense of what is ours, vallenato folklore.