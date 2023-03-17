This Tuesday, March 21, the Forums activity will begin from the Center. An idea of ​​the Civic Corporation of the Center of Medellín, Corpocentro, that arises from 2017. This year the event will be held in conjunction with the Public Improvement Society and the Fine Arts University Foundation, in order to talk about topics of interest to the city ​​center.

The first theme of the Forums will be about Women’s Empowerment that gives impetus to the center of Medellín. Present for this conversation will be Paula Andrea Botero, rector of Fine Arts; María del Rosario Escobar, Director of the Museum of Antioquia and María José Bernal, Executive Director of Fenalco.

the guests

Paula Andrea Botero Bermúdez is an anthropologist from the University of Antioquia and a Master’s in Regional Urban Studies from the National University of Colombia, Medellín Campus. Since 2020 she is Rector of the Fine Arts University Foundation. In addition, she has been a university professor at the Institute of Arts, the Jaime Isaza Cadavid Polytechnic, ESUMER, the Jorge Tardeo Lozano University, the University of Caldas and the ITM itself.

María del Rosario Escobar is a social communicator from the UPB, with specializations in urban journalism from the same university and semiotics from the EAFIT University. In addition, she has a master’s degree in humanistic studies and has always worked in the cultural sector as a journalist and editor in the newspaper El Mundo, coordinator of cultural extension of EAFIT, teacher and researcher. From 2014 to 2016 she was the secretary of citizen culture of Medellín and since 2017 she has been the general director of the Museo de Antioquia.

María José Bernal is an economist from the EAFIT University and a Master’s in Applied Economics from the same University. She has stood out in the academic field for her extensive knowledge of macroeconomics. She has had extensive experience in the business and spare parts sector. She is currently the executive director of Fenalco Antioquia, a position she will reach in May 2021.

More about the forum

This edition of Forums from the Center will take place at the Palacio de Bellas Artes (downtown Medellín), on Tuesday, March 21 at 4:00 pm, and will talk about issues such as difficulties for women in the workplace, equity gender in the professional field and the path towards female empowerment.

Admission is free. However, prior registration must be made at www.corpocentro.com