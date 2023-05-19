Forum PA 2023: the Formez events of the final day

Formez PA also protagonist on the final day of Forum PA 2023. In fact, the Institute was present with the interventions of the director of technical assistance, Francesco Ranaand the head of the document management office, Alessandra Cornero.

Francesco Rana participated in the panel organized by Formez PA in collaboration with Forum PA on “Skills, organizational models and technological platforms for the future of work in the PA”, moderated by Laura Lapenna, learning manager training – FPA. Alessandra Cornero was a speaker at the talk organized by the Italian National Archival Association – ANAI, entitled “A network of skills: the Document Management Manager between technical profile and organizational capacity”moderated by Mariella Guercio, professor at the School of Specialization in Archival Assets – Sapienza University of Rome.

In his speech, Francesco Rana underlined the importance of digitization in the PA, explaining that “the digitization of the administrative machine of the State is a game that is being played on the digital literacy not only of citizens, but above all of civil servants. There cannot be an effective digital transition of the Public Administration if it does not start from a concrete commitment aimed both at training and updating the skills of current employees, and at recruiting a new lever of State employees, officials and managers, equipped with the technical-specialist know-how capable of giving shape to a modern public administration, in step with the times and in line with the expectations of citizens and businesses”. Formez PA Technical Support Director remarked that “the development of digital skills of civil servants represents, together with the introduction of digital competitions and the “inPA” Recruitment Portal, one of the main directions of the reform system in recent years. Something important has recently been achieved on this issue, also taking into account the initiatives envisaged by the PNRR”.

In this regard, Rana gave the important example of the platform Syllabusof the Department of Public Administration, which “allows employees authorized by individual Administrations to carry out a self-assessment of skills and to fill the knowledge gaps identified, also through modules enriched by the proposals of large public and private companies in the technology sector. A platform, therefore, that offers public employees personalized training, in e-learning mode, in order to strengthen knowledge and develop new ones, without neglecting motivation, productivity and digital capacity in administrations. The thematic areas are those relating to the digital, ecological and administrative transition and to the development of so-called “soft skills”. With Syllabus, basically Rana explained again – personalized training plans, continuously updated courses, opportunities for evaluating and measuring one’s own training path and the progress achieved are made available to all civil servants”. “The platform is also linked to the Directive of the Minister for Public Administration of 23 March 2023 – conclude Rana – containing: “Planning of training and development of skills functional to the digital, ecological and administrative transition promoted by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan”, addressed to all administrations, which aims at acquiring basic digital skills for the digital transition, administrative and ecological. The goal is to guarantee the Administrations a level of training that must reach 30% of employees by the end of the year, 50% by 2024 and at least 70% by 2025. This leads to at least 3 days a year for training, 60% more than before and making training itself part of the work activities to be carried out”.

In his speech, however, Alessandra Cornero he explained that “the knowledge that a document management manager must have and keep updated is multidisciplinary and involves numerous areas: archiving, juridical, IT and organizational. These are necessary knowledge and skills that depend on a very dynamic, constantly evolving context, such as that of digital transformation”. Cornero then added that “the creation of a community of practice, made up of a network of PA document management managers, could be a useful tool for responding to the needs of managers for continuous updating, for disseminating and capitalizing on good practices, for exchanging information and creating an asset shared and public knowledge on the subject”.

Go to the report of the first day

Go to the report of the second day