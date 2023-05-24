Forum PA 2023: the Formez events of the second day

The second day of the 34th edition of Forum PA, underway at the Palazzo dei congressi in Rome, opened with the panel organized by Formez PA, entitled “Small municipalities, paths of change”, moderated by Maurizio De Castri, from the of Tor Vergata, which was attended as speakers by the project managers of the institute, Elvira Rocca and Clelia Fusco. At the heart of the conference were the ways in which to determine the need for specific professional skills for the implementation of the projects envisaged by the PNRR and with which to support the skills necessary for its implementation. In fact, it was underlined that the ability of administrations to transform projects into concrete impacts is a step towards project management, simplification and execution capacity. Clelia Fusco, manager of the Small Towns project, and Elvira Rocca, manager of the Formez PA Public Work project, illustrated the actions put in place by our Institute, in synergy with the Department of Public Administration, in support of the digital, administrative and organizational transition for the implementation of the PNRR projects. (Go to more details)

Subsequently the talk took place, in which the director of institutional communication and relations with the PA – Formez PA took part, Sergius Talamo"Communicating the PA in the digital age: towards the reform of Law 150", with the moderation of Michela Stentella, Journalist, editor in chief of the magazine www.forumpa.it FPA extension. Among the speakers also Serenella Ravioli, central director of communication, information and services to citizens and users of ISTAT, Francesco Di Costanzo, president of PA social and the digital Italy foundation, Roberta Mochi, head of the press office of ASL Roma 1, and Alessandra Migliozzi, manager of the institutional communication office of the Ministry of Education and Merit. During his speech, Talamo emphasized the importance of the attractiveness of the Public Administration, a theme already underlined by the Minister on the opening day, highlighting how communication plays a decisive role in this field as well. Talamo said he was confident that "in the short term, the famous glass roof could be broken and that politics could enter the debate on the reform of law 150 as a conscious protagonist".

On the final day tomorrow, starting at 12, the participation of Francesco RanaDirector of Technical Support for Formez PA, on panel Skills, organizational models and technological platforms for the future of work in the PA.

In the endAlessandra Corneroresponsible for the document management office of Formez PA, will participate in the meeting at 4 pm A network of skills: the Document Management Manager between technical profile and organizational capacity.

