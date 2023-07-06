Forza Italia forward in Berlusconi’s wake, the first post-Silvio programmatic document

Forza Italia continues in the footsteps traced by its founder: this is what emerges from the first post programmatic document Silvio Berlusconi which was presented by Antonio Tajanileader in pectore of the force party.

Forza Italia, the first post-Berlusconi policy document: “United in the name of Silvio”

It was elaborated by the national coordinator of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani, the programmatic document of the party founded by Silvio Berlusconi, who died on 12 June. The text opens with a “moved homage to the memory” of the Knight, according to the reading made by the party’s in-pectore leader during the meeting of the parliamentary groups. The manifesto was also posted on the force chats and will be approved by the National Council convened on 15 July.

The document, viewed by beraking latest newsalso claims the central role of the political force launched by Berlusconi in 1994. “FI has an irreplaceable role in Italian politics in the wake of the EPP: that of affirming and translating into political action the great liberal, Christian, guarantor, pro-European, Atlantic, which constitute our identity and which only Forza Italia represents in an organic and coherent way.

The first post-Berlusconi political manifesto, then, reaffirms that from “this value framework derives our belonging to the EPP, which we proudly represent in Italy and which constitutes an essential part of our identity”. A “strong Europe, solid in its Judeo-Christian roots and in its liberal values, a protagonist in the world with a common foreign and defense policy, in close agreement with the United States and the other NATO allies, a Europe that is the expression of the peoples and not only of the States, constitutes the most farsighted dream in Berlusconi’s political legacy”.

To carry out such a project, as the draft specifies, “it is necessary to give birth in the next European elections to a political majority chosen by the citizens of Europe and made up of families of homogeneous parties, the Popolari, the Liberals, the Conservatives”. “The center-right is the natural home of Forza Italia, it was born from the courage and vision of President Berlusconi and today finds its coherent fulfillment in the Meloni government”, it continues. Immediately afterwards, the text underlines the forced support for the current Meloni government: “For this reason Forza Italia is committed to loyal support to this government for the entire legislature and for the future, and at the same time is committed to realizing, as a force of responsible government, the commitments undertaken with the citizens”.

In the document, then, some of the most important issues for FI are presented, which take up the legacy left by Berlusconi such as justice reform and tax cuts.

New generations

The first point of the first post-Cav political manifesto is dedicated to young people and the new generations. “We have the duty of consistency and the responsibility to propose, especially to young people, a vision of the future capable of restoring hope and trust. ‘We must guarantee them policies that allow the growth and enhancement of the new generations’. In fact, training and merit are considered “key words for the future of our country” while “schools and universities must stimulate and enhance the skills of students, creating skills that can be used on the job market”.

Reference is also made to the problem of the birth rate: “There can be no recovery without the important reversal of the trend that many observers define as the ‘demographic winter’. We believe in the protection and enhancement of life at all times, from conception to natural death, and of the traditional family, oriented towards the growth of children, while guaranteeing the utmost respect for the free choice of every orientation and every individual lifestyle” .

Reforms and taxes

According to the draft viewed by beraking latest newsthe “future of the country system is based above all on the recovery of the competitiveness of our production system, to be achieved through structural reforms”.

“The first concerns the cut in the tax burden and the simplification of the levy system, in view of the flat tax to be implemented in the legislature”, it continues. “At the same time, we need to reduce the overall bureaucratic burden and simplify the PA. Our banks must be solid, savings secure and available to finance investments. There is a need to invest more in transport and our infrastructures”.

Justice reform

The text also includes the reference to justice. The concepts presented are part of the path traced by the current Minister of Justice, Charles Nordio.

“A profound reform of the judicial system is necessary, according to the guaranteed lines indicated by Minister Nordio, both to extend guarantees for citizens and enhance the work of serious and correct judges, and to restore efficiency to the system, particularly in the justice sector civil. These are the conditions that will also allow efficient use of Pnrr funds, an indispensable opportunity to restart the country, which Europe is offering us thanks to the tenacious work of Berlusconi and Forza Italia. They are also the conditions for managing our high public debt with the necessary prudence, without burdening the country with new taxes, new generations of new debt and giving wings for healthy and lasting growth.

Home and the elderly

“To allow the birth of new families, it is necessary to insist and persevere in measures to facilitate the purchase of the first home, starting with the state guarantee on mortgages for under 36s”. Thus another workhorse of the Berlusconi era is introduced into the document, namely the one concerning the house.

Soon after it is the turn of the elders. “To those who have retired after a lifetime of work we must ensure a peaceful old age, with a decent pension treatment. The commitment to gradually increase the minimum pensions up to one thousand euros, which we have already begun to implement, is one of our most important legislature objectives”.

South and occupation

Then, the “Southern question” still holds the scene. In fact, the theme of Southern Italy and jobs returns, with particular attention to youth employment and the sectors of the environment, infrastructures such as the TAV and tourism. “The re-launch of development and employment in the South”, reads the draft, “is a national strategic objective and not a mere claim by a part of the country. The minimum goal is to increase the employment rate of the active population in the South by at least 15 points in ten years and reduce the gap in per capita GDP between the South and the rest of Italy”.

And it is specified: “The lack of competitiveness of the system requires structural reforms which are already the subject of the government’s commitment. Among these, the strengthening and qualitative improvement of the infrastructural network (Bridge over the Strait, Tav, minor railway lines, broadband, commercial and tourist ports), completing what has already been created or planned by the Berlusconi governments; the recovery and enhancement of the territory and the fight against hydrogeological instability; the widespread valorisation of cultural resources; the relaunch of the manufacturing production system”.

Environment, agriculture and tourism

Finally, the political manifesto addresses topics such as environment, agriculture e turismo. “Forza Italia considers the protection of the environment and the enhancement of the natural and artistic heritage a duty towards future generations but these issues must be addressed in a pragmatic and non-ideological way: we know that we must go in the direction of reducing emissions, but this process it must be supported with resources and incentives, and not managed only with denials and limitations with no realistic alternatives for economic operators”.

At the same time, the force document asserts, “a new European agricultural policy is needed that better protects small and medium-sized agricultural and agro-industrial enterprises, because too often we have witnessed an excessive push by the forces of the European left to impose excessive environmental constraints which risk the competitiveness of companies to the benefit of products imported from other parts of the world. We need to develop a greater culture of human nutrition against the health drifts that lead to the definition of measures (Nutriscore or alarmist labels on WINE and spirits in general, sugar tax, etc.) that are not based on serious scientific bases, instead enhancing the advantages of the Mediterranean diet”.

Last but not least, the text focuses on tourism, underlining the need to “protect tourism, which represents one of the fundamental resources of our country, since thousands of people are employed in this sector and due to the extraordinary value of historical, cultural, architectural and environmental assets present in our country”.

