Foster parents happy: children from Vietnam are allowed to stay in Ratekau | > – News

The planned repatriation of four Vietnamese foster children caused a stir in East Holstein. Now they can stay in Ratekau for the time being.

In the dispute over the planned repatriation of four children from Bad Schwartau, Ostholstein district administrator Timo Gaarz (CDU) made an individual decision on Wednesday morning. After meeting with the foster parents of the four siblings, Gaarz announced: The circle is now “no longer aiming for active repatriation”. “I have (…) found for myself that I have to evaluate this special family situation differently,” admitted the district administrator. A family court must now decide whether the children can remain with their foster families. It is unclear how long this process will take.

District Administrator Timo Gaarz spoke personally to the affected foster families today.

“We are extremely relieved that the children are not simply deported and that there is now a proper procedure,” said foster father Hans Kemeny after the meeting with the district administrator. You got full backing from Gaarz, Kemeny continued. When the decision was announced, tears flowed on the part of the foster parents.

Father killed wife – in front of the children

In October 2022, the father of the children killed his wife in a snack bar in Bad Schwartau in front of the 2 to 12-year-olds. He was then imprisoned. Since then, the children have lived with three neighboring foster families in Ratekau.

Because the children’s right of residence was linked to that of the mother, the district of Ostholstein had ordered the children’s deportation to Vietnam. This caused outrage in the Ostholstein district: more than 71,000 people (as of September 5th) signed an online petition. According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, the return of the children was initially suspended.

