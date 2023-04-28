Fosun, together with Alipay, distributes 1.5 billion worth of consumer vouchers to help “burn” the May 5th Shopping Festival_City Life_Xinmin.com

On April 28, Fosun announced that it will join hands with the Alipay app under Ant Group to fully access Alipay’s open digital ecosystem and carry out digital operations covering the entire online and offline links from digital payment, membership services, to small programs, live broadcasts, etc.In the first phase, coupons with a total amount of more than 1.5 billion yuan will be distributed through Alipay, and through the linkage of online and offline scenes, it will help “fuel” the May 5th Shopping Festival.

Caption: 515 Fosun Family Day will cover 4 core business districts. Photo provided by interviewees (the same below)

1.5 billion consumer coupons will be issued

Recently, Zhu Min, director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, revealed that the forthcoming Shanghai 4th “May 5th Shopping Festival” will bring consumers a new shopping experience with no less than 300 new shopping venues and new activities integrating business, travel, cultural and sports exhibitions. consumption experience. 515 Fosun Family Day, an important part of this year’s “May 5th Shopping Festival”, will be deeply linked with this year’s shopping festival to promote the continuous release of consumption potential.

This year’s 515 Fosun Family Day, with the theme of “I want my star-style life”, will join hands with more than 60 well-known brands at home and abroad, including Yuyuan Mall, BFC Bund Financial Center, Shanghai Vitality City, and Ningbo Fuyue City. In the core business district, for the first time, the Internet platform Alipay issued more than 1.5 billion consumption vouchers, covering various life consumption scenarios such as tourism, health, catering, fashion, and beauty, and sending benefits to consumers in all aspects of life. At the same time, through digital and intelligent means, the linkage between online and offline scenes can be realized to better benefit enterprises and people and boost the consumer market.

It is understood that the distribution of consumer coupons will be carried out in four stages. From May 1st to May 14th, large-value and large-value coupons will be issued on time every day; on May 15th, go to Alipay to search for 515 Fosun Family Day, and ten thousand coupons will be issued together, with a 5.15% discount on the site; May 16th- May 23rd is the Super Category Day, which corresponds to different category specials every day; from May 24th to June 20th, focus on offline experience, free afternoon tea at Xingjia, Yuyuan Parent-child Camp and other rich activities and benefits.

Caption: Simple Holiday Life Festival will be held in Lijiang Mediterranean International Resort

Wonderful activities “not offline”

This year’s 515 Fosun Family Day series will last until June 20, covering more than 240 key products in the Fosun ecosystem, of which nearly 100 are “515” first-release new products; In Yu Garden, you can “travel” through the ideal slow life in Lijiang in one second, see the magnificent underwater scenery of Atlantis in Sanya, and explore the appearance of happiness with hundreds of millions of families.

This year’s 515 Family Day will cooperate with Shanghai Fosun Public Welfare Foundation to launch the “Lijiang Simple Holiday Life Festival” public welfare live broadcast event on May 1 and May 2. The anchor will lead the audience in front of the screen to “go to the market”. There are 90 special agricultural and sideline products from 15 rural doctor project counties including Yunnan, Sichuan, Guizhou, Hainan and Jiangxi.

The Shanghai Nightlife Festival, one of the benchmark activities of the “May 5th Shopping Festival”, will be themed “Shanghai at night, it’s not too late to meet each other”. It will open at the BFC Bund Financial Center in Huangpu District on June 3. Night Market” themed night market.

“Family is the foundation of all good things and the beginning of happiness. As an innovation-driven global household consumer industry group, Fosun has always focused on the needs of family customers and hopes to take 515 Fosun Family Day as an opportunity to bring a happy life to hundreds of millions Family.” Xu Xiaoliang, co-CEO of Fosun International, said that Fosun will continue to innovate and create, and hopes to fulfill the mission of “making global family life happier” through high-quality products and heart-warming services.

Xinmin Evening News reporter Yang Yuhong