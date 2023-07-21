Fotomarathon in the Rodadero meeting talented photographers

Today was held Photo marathon in the Camellón del Rodadero, in Santa Marta, as part of the agenda of the Fiesta del Mar 2023.

The event consisted of 4 stations located on the beaches of El Rodaderowhere participants randomly selected a subject to capture with their lenses.

At each station, the participants had a maximum time of 30 minutes to deliver digitally 3 photos referring to the selected theme and thus be able to continue to the next station.

The Photomarathon took place during the morning session on July 20.

At the last station, the participants had the opportunity to select a photo from all submitted in previous seasons to be qualified by the jury of the event.

