A man in his forties originally from Bazzano (Bologna) was found lifeless this afternoon in a house in Casinalbo, municipality of Formigine, in via Bassa Paolucci. At the moment no hypothesis is excluded, not even that of a murder. The man, originally from Bazzano in the province of Bologna, was found dead by her sister around 2 pm. The woman had entered the house having no more news of the forty-year-old, who was not answering her phone. According to what transpires, the deceased man worked in a job consultancy agency in Modena. The carabinieri of the investigative unit, the coroner, the prosecutor intervened on the spot.

The man was tied up with ropes. Among the hypotheses, that of an erotic game gone wrong.

(ANSA).