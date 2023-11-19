Home » Found dead at the base of a via ferrata in the Parma Apennines – News
Found dead at the base of a via ferrata in the Parma Apennines

Found dead at the base of a via ferrata in the Parma Apennines – News

The body of a 32-year-old man from Fidenza (Parma) was found yesterday evening at the base of the Pietra Nera via ferrata in San Pellegrino Parmense, in the Emilian Apennines.

Last night, around 8pm, it was the man’s parents who called the police when they saw, after having told them to go climb the Pietra Nera via ferrata, he was not answering the phone and had not returned home.

The carabinieri, together with the Alpine Rescue, went to the indicated area where they found his car in a layby at the beginning of the route and, shortly after, his body at the base of the via ferrata. He was alone and equipped with the necessary mountaineering equipment

