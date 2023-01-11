Home News Found dead in Longarone, the autopsy confirms: a fall was fatal
Found dead in Longarone, the autopsy confirms: a fall was fatal

That little frequented area, a stone’s throw from small church of Faè di Longaronehad become his refuge. There Dino Bampa, 84 years old from Treviso, had found a place to sleep. There he died, from the consequences of a fall in which he violently hit his head, as established by the autopsy. The body was found on Friday evening, the injury in a nearby field, instead of a couple of days earlier as testified by an acquaintance, but the man hadn’t paid too much attention to it.

Bampa knew the area well, having worked there up to fifteen years ago. Then a spiral of problems that had led him to run public and private reception facilities and to spend a few nights in the car or in makeshift shelters.

The carabinieri, alerted by the acquaintance who had trovato lifeless, they had also brought in the prosecutor on duty. The conditions of the place and of the body already led to an accidental death, but the intervention of the coroner was ordered to dispel any doubts. Yesterday the results of the autopsy.

