Home News Found dead in Longarone, the autopsy confirms: a fall was fatal
News

Found dead in Longarone, the autopsy confirms: a fall was fatal

by admin
Found dead in Longarone, the autopsy confirms: a fall was fatal

That little frequented area, a stone’s throw from small church of Faè di Longaronehad become his refuge. There Dino Bampa, 84 years old from Treviso, had found a place to sleep. There he died, from the consequences of a fall in which he violently hit his head, as established by the autopsy. The body was found on Friday evening, the injury in a nearby field, instead of a couple of days earlier as testified by an acquaintance, but the man hadn’t paid too much attention to it.

Bampa knew the area well, having worked there up to fifteen years ago. Then a spiral of problems that had led him to run public and private reception facilities and to spend a few nights in the car or in makeshift shelters.

The carabinieri, alerted by the acquaintance who had trovato lifeless, they had also brought in the prosecutor on duty. The conditions of the place and of the body already led to an accidental death, but the intervention of the coroner was ordered to dispel any doubts. Yesterday the results of the autopsy.

See also  A surreal journey into childhood with John Grant - Giovanni Ansaldo

You may also like

Another batch of experts and professors in China...

Fuel prices, the five things to know

The epidemic in Beijing has passed the peak...

Fu Zhenghua’s appearance is strange, Xi Fang said...

Vatican, Cardinal Mueller: I am absolutely against a...

The 14th People’s Congress of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous...

Influenza vaccine for half of the Over 65s:...

Changsha Public Security Bureau held a police flag-raising...

The new 20-year BTP raises 7 billion with...

Chairman Xi’s important speech at the Second Plenary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy