Found the body of Giulia Tramontano, the boyfriend confessed – Lombardy

The lifeless body of Giulia Tramontano was found by the Carabinieri in an abandoned green area in Senago, in the Milanese area. The 29-year-old girl, seven months pregnant, was reported missing on Sunday 28 May by her boyfriend.

Alessandro Impagnatiello confessed and gave indications to the Carabinieri on where he had hidden Giulia’s lifeless body. From what has been learned, the man allowed the soldiers of the Arma to find the woman’s body hidden in a strip of land behind the pits of a building in via Monte Rosa in Senago, in the Milan area, not far from the home of the couple. Now the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo is questioning the 30-year-old for

then proceed to his arrest.

Alessandro Impagnatiello, the boyfriend of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old, 7 months pregnant, is being investigated for aggravated voluntary homicide, who disappeared from her home in Senago, in the Milan area, on Saturday night. home of the couple, in via Novello, to carry out the surveys and investigations, looking for traces and comparisons to the elements already collected in recent days. The 30-year-old, barman in a luxury club in Milan, was also notified of a guarantee information signed by the deputy prosecutor Letizia Mannella and by the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo. Investigators and investigators speculate that it is a feminicide. Meanwhile, the carabinieri, firefighters and civil protection, with the help of molecular dogs, are also sifting through an area within the Groane park, partly wooded, close to a baseball field and which is at most two kilometers away from the house where the young woman lived with her boyfriend with whom, before vanishing, she had a heavy argument.

It was the biological traces, presumed to be blood, found on his car this morning that led the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate Alessandro Impagnatiello, the boyfriend of Giulia Tramontano, 29, 7 months pregnant, who disappeared between Saturday evening and last Sunday from Senago, in the Milan area. The man, barman in a luxury club in Milan, is accused not only of aggravated voluntary homicide, but also of concealing a body and non-consensual termination of pregnancy. This morning the scientific investigation section of the carabinieri carried out investigations on the 30-year-old’s car and on his clothes. Finally, in the evening they went to his home, now seized, for further scientific investigations.

Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old boyfriend of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old 7 months pregnant who disappeared since Saturday, would have discredited his partner on several occasions, speaking with the lover with whom he had a parallel relationship. This is what emerges from the investigations by the carabinieri and the Milan prosecutor’s office. It would have been the lover, an American colleague of Impagnatiello, a barman by profession, who asked the 30-year-old to meet Giulia Tramontano that Saturday. For a sort of clarifying meeting. Both women, previously unaware of each other, according to what has been learned, since last April had begun to have suspicions that the 30-year-old was in another relationship. With her colleague-lover, the 30-year-old allegedly spoke ill of his girlfriend several times, apparently also saying that he had mental problems and not only about her, to discredit her in every way. From the 30-year-old’s complaint, presented on Sunday, a whole series of inconsistencies would also emerge, such as a place with a non-existent address where, according to him, his fiancée would go. Investigators and detectives, who hypothesize an impetuous murder, suspect, from a series of elements, including the analyzes of the cameras in the area and the activities on the seized telephones, that after that meeting between the two women last Saturday, Giulia Tramontano is back home and right in the house, the man may have killed her and then hidden the body. The searches will focus in the next few hours in a wooded area in the Groane Park and, in particular, in an area where there is a small lake, not far from the couple’s house. And we are also investigating, from what has been learned, to understand if anyone may have helped the 30-year-old, or on alleged accomplices yet to be identified

The boyfriend, as it turns out, would have had a parallel relationship with another woman, an American, which had been going on for a few months. She too would have become pregnant but her baby would have lost it. The investigations by the prosecutor’s office and the carabinieri are reconstructing that “gap” of hours, between Saturday evening, when Giulia is framed around 8 pm by a camera near her house and sends a message a little later, and Sunday morning, when her cell phone is off -line and his partner, Alessandro Impagnatiello, a barman in a luxury hotel in Milan, leaves the house to go to work around 7. And it was he who in the afternoon, after returning, reported the disappearance of his girlfriend. at dawn in bed, she explained, while she was sleeping and that she would then leave only with her passport, ATM (at the moment no withdrawals have been recorded) and 500 euros in cash, but without taking any clothes with her. What has currently emerged in the investigation, through the acquisition of messages sent by the 29-year-old to family members and a friend, from surveillance videos installed in the area where the couple lives and from some testimonies, is that the young woman before disappearing she would have argued heavily with her boyfriend: she had discovered that he would have a sort of second life with another, she too became pregnant with a child then lost and she too was unaware of the parallel relationship and of the baby on the way.

In fact, again on Saturday there would be a three-way meeting, perhaps to clarify things, but which would upset Giulia, as well as her parents to whom she had confided in the betrayal. In fact, the next day, mother, father and sister, worried because they were no longer able to contact her, from the Neapolitan area rushed to Senago at her boyfriend’s house with whom they would have argued and would also have come to her hands. So after yesterday the searches were concentrated in the Villoresi canal and in the Seveso, today the investigators, in addition to sifting through a well-defined area within the Groane park, entered the Senago house from where Giulia disappeared.