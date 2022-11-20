Home News Found the woman who has been missing from home in Longarone for five days
Found the woman who has been missing from home in Longarone for five days

Found the woman who has been missing from home in Longarone for five days

A few minutes ago on this Sunday 20 November, Doris Dall’Agnola, the fifty-year-old from Longarone who had been missing from home for five days, was found alive. To spot it along the Maè stream some passers-by.

The woman, tested but in good condition, has currently been entrusted to the carabinieri.

Today the searches that had developed in these five days in various directions within the Longarone area were interrupted to view the recordings made by the rescuers during the operations. Tomorrow, Monday 21 November, a meeting was scheduled in the Prefecture to decide what to do.

