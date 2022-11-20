A few minutes ago on this Sunday 20 November, Doris Dall’Agnola, the fifty-year-old from Longarone who had been missing from home for five days, was found alive. To spot it along the Maè stream some passers-by.

The woman, tested but in good condition, has currently been entrusted to the carabinieri.

Today the searches that had developed in these five days in various directions within the Longarone area were interrupted to view the recordings made by the rescuers during the operations. Tomorrow, Monday 21 November, a meeting was scheduled in the Prefecture to decide what to do.