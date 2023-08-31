Home » Four arrested in Rumiñahui for alleged extortion
News

Four arrested in Rumiñahui for alleged extortion

by admin
Four arrested in Rumiñahui for alleged extortion

Police arrested four extortion suspects.

The National Police managed to capture four individuals suspected of crimes such as drug sales, extortion and intimidation. According to the investigations, these subjects carried out their activities in Rumiñahuisouthwest of Metropolitan District of Quito.

Authorities reported that the intimidation began with phone calls. “They requested large amounts of money, in the case of failing to comply with what was requested, they were threatened with death.” This information was key to apprehending the four suspected individuals.

At the time they were arrested, the subjects were mobilizing on a motorcycle. Police indicate that they were demanding payment from one of their victims. “Noticing the police presence, one of the motorcycles proceeds to flee, being intercepted meters later by police personnel. Judicial police”.

The Telegraph indicates that these four people are in the custody of the authorities. Likewise, the evidence is in the hands of the Judicial police.

See also  Turi business owners on alert for extortionists

You may also like

Fuel Prices Expected to Rise as Hurricane Idalia...

Concerts for violin and symphonic poems, tomorrow in...

The Eleventh National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese...

Municipality of Naples – Festival of the Lilies...

Fire at the Virgilio Guerrero Center for Adolescent...

Former Proud Boys Organizer Sentenced to 17 Years...

Bahía Solano: farmers from El Valle seek to...

The Party Group of the Provincial Government holds...

MIMIT, competition for the permanent hiring of 338...

Attack on the architectural heritage of the city...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy