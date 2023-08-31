Four arrested in Rumiñahui for alleged extortion

Police arrested four extortion suspects.

The National Police managed to capture four individuals suspected of crimes such as drug sales, extortion and intimidation. According to the investigations, these subjects carried out their activities in Rumiñahuisouthwest of Metropolitan District of Quito.

Authorities reported that the intimidation began with phone calls. “They requested large amounts of money, in the case of failing to comply with what was requested, they were threatened with death.” This information was key to apprehending the four suspected individuals.

At the time they were arrested, the subjects were mobilizing on a motorcycle. Police indicate that they were demanding payment from one of their victims. “Noticing the police presence, one of the motorcycles proceeds to flee, being intercepted meters later by police personnel. Judicial police”.

The Telegraph indicates that these four people are in the custody of the authorities. Likewise, the evidence is in the hands of the Judicial police.

