Four captured for assaulting police officers at the Valledupar Terminal

A great brawl and chaos broke out last Saturday afternoon, at the facilities of the Valledupar Transport Terminal, when a police commission tried to impose a subpoena on a group of men and women who were allegedly consuming marijuana, and then boarded a bus. bound for the city of Bogota.

According to preliminary information, it was a group of seven people, all residents of the Divino Niño neighborhood of Valledupar, who, to avoid being sanctioned by the public force, attacked the uniformed officers, generating a great brawl that warranted the intervention of other police squads to control situation, thus achieving the capture of four people.

Among those captured are the brothers Carlos Andrés Mendoza Restrepo, 21 years old, Jean Carlos Mendoza Restrepo, 30 years old, and Laura Vanesa Mendoza Restrepo, 27 years old; in addition to her friend Lenis María Rivas Orozco, 27 years old. Three other people managed to flee the scene.

The events occurred in the Bay where the inter-municipal buses dispatch and extended to the waiting room, generating fear among those who were getting ready to board the transport.

These people physically assaulted three police officers. Minutes before they were caught allegedly consuming marijuana and when requesting a search of a person, the uniformed officers proceeded to file a subpoena order for being consuming drugs inside the Valledupar Transportation Terminal.

Immediately the group of young people became aggressive and in order to evade their responsibility, they proceeded to attack the uniformed officers, causing several blows to different parts of their bodies, thus obstructing the public function and preventing the uniformed officers from fulfilling their mission.

Those captured were transferred to the Valledupar URI, where they must answer for attacking a public servant and obstruction of public function.

