Four captured for different crimes in Garzón, Huila

In a forceful action against crime, the Garzón authorities managed to capture four individuals in less than 24 hours for different crimes.

Police operations have made it possible to make those responsible for these illegal acts available to the Attorney General’s Office.

Two people, a woman and a man, were arrested for the crime of reception. They traveled on motorcycles that had been reported as stolen, evidencing the importance of verifying the legality and documentation of the vehicles at the time of purchase to avoid getting involved in illegal activities.

In addition, another subject was captured for theft, taking advantage of the carelessness of a construction worker in the Centro neighborhood to steal various items that were essential for his daily work.

The fourth detainee was made available to the local Garzón prosecutor’s office for the crime of domestic violence, after physically and verbally assaulting his own mother during an argument.

Captured for homicide

In Garzón, a 25-year-old subject was also recently arrested, who is allegedly responsible for the murder that occurred on December 19, 2022 in the village of El Paraíso in the diocesan capital of Huila.

This act of intolerance occurred in the early hours of the morning, after a fight between the captured today and the 21-year-old victim, after consuming alcoholic beverages.

The captured subject presents notes in the SPOA for crimes such as threats and violation of someone else’s room.

