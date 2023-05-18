Four children found alive after 17 days missing in the Colombian jungle

Colombian authorities found the four children alive, including an 11-month-old baby, after 17 days missing in the jungle after a small plane crash in Guaviare.

In principle, the children had been reported missing along with three other people who were traveling in the Cessna 206 aircraft, registration HK 2803, which was attached to the company Avialine Charter, and their pieces were found in the village of Palma Rosa, rural area. from the municipality of Solano, in Caquetá, in the south of the country, international media reported.

The plane had disappeared since May 1 and the Military Forces began the search for the crew, finding the bodies of the three adults who were traveling with the minors, but there was no news of the children.

Members of the Air Force, Civil Defense, Firefighters, the Red Cross and members of Indigenous Peoples participated in the search efforts.