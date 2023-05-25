Schalke coach Thomas Reis and his team want to prevent relegation from the Bundesliga.Photo: David Indian song/dpa

Hertha BSC has already been relegated, Schalke 04, VfL Bochum, VfB Stuttgart and FC Augsburg still have to tremble. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim should be through due to the good goal difference.

The relegation battle in the Bundesliga still offers plenty of excitement on the last day of the game. Another relegation next to Hertha BSC and a relegation participant are still being determined.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim should be saved due to the goal difference being 26 goals better than VfL Bochum, which is three points worse, but four clubs still have to tremble. The scenarios on the last matchday:

FC Schalke 04 (17th/31 points/33:67 goals)

– saves himself with a win at RB Leipzig if VfL Bochum don’t win against Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart against TSG Hoffenheim or if either team doesn’t win and FC Augsburg have a 15-goal advantage in a defeat in Mönchengladbach better goal difference against Schalke

– makes it into the relegation if Bochum or Stuttgart don’t win or if Augsburg squanders the advantage of a goal difference that is 15 goals better than Schalke

– makes it to relegation if Bochum loses if there is a draw

Scenarios in which the goal difference, which is 23 goals worse than VfB Stuttgart, is made up for are not mentioned here.

VfL Bochum (16/32/37:72)

– saves himself with a win against Leverkusen if Stuttgart doesn’t win or Augsburg loses or Augsburg draws and gambles away the goal difference, which is 16 goals better

– saves himself with a draw if Schalke does not win and Stuttgart loses

– Must go into relegation with a win if Stuttgart wins and Augsburg scores at least one point and does not lose the goal difference, which is 16 goals better

– makes it to relegation with a draw if Schalke don’t win

VfB Stuttgart (15th/32/44:56)

– saves himself with a victory

– saves himself with a draw if Schalke and Bochum don’t win

– saves himself in a defeat if Schalke don’t win and Bochum loses

– Must go into relegation if Schalke wins and Bochum draws at most

– Must go into relegation if Schalke wins and Bochum loses or if Schalke does not win and Bochum scores at least one point

Scenarios in which the goal difference, which is 22 and 23 goals better than FC Schalke 04 and VfL Bochum, are lost are not mentioned here.

FC Augsburg (14./34/42:61)

– saves himself with a draw if Stuttgart and Bochum don’t win and Bochum still catch up on goal difference, which is 16 goals worse

– saves himself with a defeat, if Stuttgart and Bochum don’t win or one of the two wins and Schalke make up for their goal difference, which is 15 goals worse, with a win

– must go into relegation with a draw if Stuttgart and Bochum win and Bochum still catch up on goal difference, which is 16 goals worse

– Must go into relegation if Stuttgart and Bochum win or one of the two wins and Schalke wins to make up for their goal difference, which is 15 goals worse

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (13./35/47:56)

Scenarios in which the goal difference, which is 26 goals better than VfL Bochum, is lost are not mentioned here. (dpa/red)