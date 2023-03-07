The path of four teams begins to get the South American Cup, the second most important club tournament in South America. This week the teams that made it to this tournament will be measured, after finishing the 2022 reclassification, with a great championship.

Junior, Tolima, Santa Fe and Golden Eagles They are the Colombians who will be present in this edition of ‘the other half of glory’, which grants a direct quota to the group stage of the Libertadores Cup of 2024. In addition, the challenge is latent for Colombia to be the protagonist, given the drought of titles at the international level.

In the first instance they will be Golden Eagles and Independiente Santa Fe those that open the participation of Colombia in the South American Cup from this Wednesday, at 7 pm, when the Atanasio Girardot stadium will witness the first confrontation between these two teams, for the international competition.

On the one hand, Santa Fe arrives with the need for a victory, since it is rumored that the coach Harold Rivera could lose his position, in case of not winning in Medellín, after the start in the BetPlay League He has not been the best, after his most recent defeat against Envigado in Paisa territory.

In the second shift, on Thursday they will play Tolima and Junior in the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué, which is expected to have a full house to accompany its players. The match will start at 7 pm and a good night of football is expected between the two leading teams in Colombian football in recent years.

Two teams in need of victory will face each other on the stage of the musical capital of Colombia, where Junior He still does not convince with his football, despite having such an important figure as Juanfer Quintero. For his part, he Sports Tolima they also need a victory, since the start of the season has been poor with only one game won in six played.

When does the Copa Sudamericana start?



This Tuesday, March 7, the teams from the continent begin their journey to ‘the other half of glory’, where the first two meetings will be between Audax Italiano and Catholic University of Chile from 5 pm, where they will also play Tacuary vs. Chile. General Knight of Paraguay; Caracas vs. Caracas Puerto Cabello, Venezuela; River Plate and Peñarol of Uruguay; and League of Quito vs. Dolphin of Ecuador.