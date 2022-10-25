Listen to the audio version of the article

Sentence in first instance to eight years and six months for Franco Novelli, notary, dismissed from the Milan Order, two years and seven months for his wife, Marzia Provenzano, formerly number two of the Milan Accountants, two years and two months to the bodyguard Mustapha Samaya and two years to the lawyer Alberto Consani. Thus ended, in the tenth criminal section of Milan, the Milanese trial instructed by the prosecutors Giovanna Cavalleri and Cristiana Roveda. The defendants were accused of circumvention of incapacity, kidnapping, embezzlement, forgery and criminal association, for having put in place between 2012 and 2015 legal instruments aimed at serving Antinea Massetti de Rico (founder of Idb Intermarket Diamond business) and her husband Richard Hile (both unable to understand and want): in reality – according to the reconstruction of the accusation – the tools would have served to distract the couple’s assets.

The story

The story, worthy of a thriller script, has two “perfect” victims: Massetti de Rico, who remained in a vegetative state after a fall in 2011 and her husband (Hile), who, albeit for different reasons, was also considered to be suffering from a deficit cognitive. Massetti, already in business with Michele Sindona in the seventies, had dedicated himself to the marketing of diamonds, until he founded the company which ended years later at the center of a vast investigation for fraud that involved almost the entire Italian banking system. Massetti de Rico six years after her tragic fall, he died in March 2017. And it is in the span of these six years – again according to the accusation – that the activities aimed at appropriating the assets of the lady in a coma and her husband, who also owns a significant share of Idb Spa and died four months, would be articulated. after his wife.

Support administrators

And here Claudio Giacobazzi enters the scene, who will later become CEO of Idb, who committed suicide. At the time of the accident he was de Rico’s right-hand man, and would have been nominated by the Court of Milan as the lady’s support administrator (a more nuanced role than that of “guardian”, but still a public official) . This would have been – again according to the prosecution’s hypothesis – the key used to open the chest. In addition to a constant manipulation of another weak subject: de Rico’s husband, convinced to give his consent to operations that would actually have damaged him. Hence the establishment of trusts (and the simultaneous appointment of Giacobazzi as trustee), foundations and associated companies, entrusted to himself and to Novelli. This is the reason why the Prosecutor believes it has identified them as the inspirers of the operation.

The association

For her part, Provenzano, wife of Novelli, write the prosecutors: she participated in the association “placing herself at his disposal for any necessary accounting fulfillment”. Scrolling through the charges, we get an idea, albeit approximate, of the amount of the sums involved: «Giacobazzi Claudio and Novelli Franco concurred to decide in their favor the remuneration and (sic) emoluments as directors of Idb Spa (. ..) during the BoD of 22 December 2015, a further extraordinary compensation / bonus of € 2,250,000 each, money then materially disbursed ».

The fees

And still Giacobazzi and Novelli «having the” legal “availability of assets, they took possession of significant sums of money by arranging emoluments in favor of Marzia Provenzano for 87,000 euros in 2012, 596,593 euros in 2013, 267,067 euros in 2014 and 395,481 euros in 2015. A in favor of Novelli, on the other hand, compensation was paid of 262 thousand euros in 2012, 759,200 euros in 2013, 760,600 euros in 2014 and 880,800 euros in 2015 “(all duly invoiced).