According to initial police findings, a 42-year-old Porsche driver lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. He and his passenger were able to get out of the car. The driver of a following car stopped to help, said a spokesman for the Düsseldorf motorway police. The three stood together on the hard shoulder and were fatally hit by a third car shortly thereafter. The 56-year-old driver of the third car also died from his injuries.

Debris from the crashed cars lay all over the highway. The accident happened around 11 a.m. between the Elten and Emmerich border crossings in the direction of Oberhausen. Because of the difficult salvage work, the section of the route remained closed until the evening.

How the accident happened is not yet clear. Heavy rain may have played a role, police said. All three cars had Dutch registration plates.

