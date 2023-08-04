Home » Four Dead and Eight Injured in Bus Accident in Pichincha
News

Four Dead and Eight Injured in Bus Accident in Pichincha

by admin
Four Dead and Eight Injured in Bus Accident in Pichincha

Four people died and eight others were injured when a public transport bus lost track and fell into a ravine in the Ecuadorian province of Pichincha, whose capital is Quito.

According to the Quito Fire Department, the accident occurred early this Friday at kilometer 5 of the road to Papallacta.

According to the local press, five men, a woman and two minors, one of them a year old, were injured.

In photographs of the accident published by the Quito Fire Department on Twitter, the bus crashed with the roof completely detached.

Relief agencies completed the rescue work around 03:00 local time (08:00 local time). EFE

See also  More than 138,000 signatures delivered the movement that supports Guillermo Velandia for the Governorship – news

You may also like

They ask that contractors pay UNP officials in...

Lucia Vittoria D’Agostino at the head of the...

Murdered at the Verdi Cevallos Balda hospital had...

Police Chief Caught in Scandal: Body Camera Video...

Last novena. Franklin Evilio Mena (Kaniki)

Is Binotto the right man to replace Szafnauer...

College of Veterinarians of Loja reactivates union activity...

In the Meta they set a reward of...

Signature of a partnership in the hotel industry...

“The festival of error”: Carlos Antonio Vélez on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy