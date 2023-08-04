Four Dead and Eight Injured in Bus Accident in Pichincha

Four people died and eight others were injured when a public transport bus lost track and fell into a ravine in the Ecuadorian province of Pichincha, whose capital is Quito.

According to the Quito Fire Department, the accident occurred early this Friday at kilometer 5 of the road to Papallacta.

According to the local press, five men, a woman and two minors, one of them a year old, were injured.

In photographs of the accident published by the Quito Fire Department on Twitter, the bus crashed with the roof completely detached.

Relief agencies completed the rescue work around 03:00 local time (08:00 local time). EFE

