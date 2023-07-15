Four Dead in Henry County Shooting: Suspect Still at Large

Four Dead in Shooting Rampage in Henry County, Georgia

HENRY COUNTY, Georgia – A small suburban community in Henry County, Georgia, was left in shock today after a shooting spree claimed the lives of four residents. The incident took place in the City of Hampton, where authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Police Chief James Turner of the Hampton Police Department confirmed the tragedy during a press conference earlier today. The shooting occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m., when the alleged gunman, identified as Andre Longmore, fired his weapon inside a residential area.

Chief Turner expressed his condolences and provided preliminary details about the victims. “Four residents of the City of Hampton lost their lives in this horrifying incident. The victims are adults, three men, and one woman,” he stated. However, the police chief refrained from disclosing their identities pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.

Although the investigation is ongoing, authorities have already issued four arrest warrants against Andre Longmore. The shooter remains at large, and law enforcement agencies are actively searching for him. Chief Turner urged residents in the Henry County area to exercise caution and report any sightings of the suspect. Those with information are encouraged to call the Hampton City Police at (404) 5778477 or contact emergency services through the 911 hotline.

Details about Andre Longmore’s appearance were also shared during the press conference. Hampton City Police posted on their official Facebook page that the suspect is a 41-year-old man, approximately five feet tall, and was last seen wearing a dark shirt with a hint of red. Authorities believe he may be driving a black 2017 GMC Acadia vehicle with the license plate DHF756. It is important to note that Longmore is considered armed and dangerous.

To expedite his arrest and promote community cooperation, the Hampton City Police have put forth a reward of $10,000 for information leading to Longmore’s capture.

As news of the shooting spread throughout Henry County, an air of fear and sadness settled over the peaceful community. Local residents are mourning the loss of their fellow community members and expressing concern about the safety of their loved ones.

The shooting serves as a stark reminder of the prevalent gun violence issue gripping the United States. Incidents like these underscore the urgent need for stricter gun control laws and measures to address mental health issues in our society.

Authorities continue to work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and provide support to the grieving families affected by this tragedy. The residents of Henry County, united in their grief, are determined to stand strong and support one another during this difficult time.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Hampton City Police at (404) 5778477 or call 911 immediately.

