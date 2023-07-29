Home » Four dead in Turkish drone attack on suspected PKK members
Four dead in Turkish drone attack on suspected PKK members

Four people were killed in a Turkish drone attack in northern Iraq, according to local sources.

29.07.2023

These are suspected PKK members who were traveling in a vehicle in Sulaymaniyah province. Another inmate was injured in the attack. A Turkish statement was initially not available. The Kurdish PKK is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the USA.

This message was broadcast on 07/29/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

