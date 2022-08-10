Original title: Four departments deployed to strengthen the monitoring of production and storage of drugs in shortage and selected drugs in centralized procurement

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Health and Health Commission, the National Medical Insurance Administration, and the State Food and Drug Administration jointly issued a notice recently to deploy and strengthen the production and reserve monitoring of drugs in short supply and centralized procurement of drugs organized by the state.

The notice requires that the role of the provincial-level consultation linkage mechanism should be fully leveraged, information connectivity and sharing should be further strengthened, monitoring and early warning should be intensified, and management measures for grading and responding to shortages of drugs should be improved. Meet the health needs of the people.

The notice clarifies that the varieties included in the scope of monitoring include the varieties on the national shortage drug list announced by the National Health Commission, the national key monitoring list of clinically necessary drugs that are easily in short supply, and the selected drugs in the centralized procurement of nationally organized drugs announced by the National Medical Insurance Administration. The catalogue of monitored varieties was dynamically adjusted.

Enterprises included in the scope of monitoring include shortage drug production enterprises, enterprises selected for centralized drug procurement organized by the state, and key shortage drug reserve enterprises. Monitor the implementation of dynamic adjustments to the enterprise directory.

Local industry and informatization authorities will work with health, medical security, and drug regulatory authorities to urge and guide monitoring companies in the region to fill in production reserve information online, and coordinate and organize production and supply.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will work with relevant departments to analyze production reserve information, conduct inspections and assessments in a timely manner, publish relevant information, and coordinate and solve major problems. (Beijing reporters Dai Xiaohe and Zhang Xinxin from Xinhua News Agency)

