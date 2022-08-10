Home News Four departments deploy to strengthen the monitoring of production and reserve of drugs in shortage and selected drugs in centralized procurement
News

Four departments deploy to strengthen the monitoring of production and reserve of drugs in shortage and selected drugs in centralized procurement

by admin
Four departments deploy to strengthen the monitoring of production and reserve of drugs in shortage and selected drugs in centralized procurement

Original title: Four departments deployed to strengthen the monitoring of production and storage of drugs in shortage and selected drugs in centralized procurement

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Health and Health Commission, the National Medical Insurance Administration, and the State Food and Drug Administration jointly issued a notice recently to deploy and strengthen the production and reserve monitoring of drugs in short supply and centralized procurement of drugs organized by the state.

The notice requires that the role of the provincial-level consultation linkage mechanism should be fully leveraged, information connectivity and sharing should be further strengthened, monitoring and early warning should be intensified, and management measures for grading and responding to shortages of drugs should be improved. Meet the health needs of the people.

The notice clarifies that the varieties included in the scope of monitoring include the varieties on the national shortage drug list announced by the National Health Commission, the national key monitoring list of clinically necessary drugs that are easily in short supply, and the selected drugs in the centralized procurement of nationally organized drugs announced by the National Medical Insurance Administration. The catalogue of monitored varieties was dynamically adjusted.

Enterprises included in the scope of monitoring include shortage drug production enterprises, enterprises selected for centralized drug procurement organized by the state, and key shortage drug reserve enterprises. Monitor the implementation of dynamic adjustments to the enterprise directory.

Local industry and informatization authorities will work with health, medical security, and drug regulatory authorities to urge and guide monitoring companies in the region to fill in production reserve information online, and coordinate and organize production and supply.

See also  Farewell to Giuseppe Guaraldo, soul of the Treviso construction companies

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will work with relevant departments to analyze production reserve information, conduct inspections and assessments in a timely manner, publish relevant information, and coordinate and solve major problems. (Beijing reporters Dai Xiaohe and Zhang Xinxin from Xinhua News Agency)

(Editors: Wang Diyuan, Xie Long)

Share for more people to see

You may also like

Confcommercio awards the “Bepi Bosol” shop

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 31,703 new...

Nodo alla gola – Dan Savage

Grape festival in the 2022 edition Boccio plays...

LaStampa.it: the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini...

With his knife and hashish in Casier’s park

Genoa, a young right-wing extremist goes to fight...

Zhou Xiaohui: Tangshan Assault Case Undocumented, Mental Hospital...

Covid, in Fvg 956 new infections and one...

One-off bonus of one thousand euros for fragile...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy