Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 31 (Reporter Zhao Wenjun) The State Administration of Market Supervision recently jointly issued the “Notice on Doing a Good Job in School Food Safety in the Fall of 2022” in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, the National Health and Health Commission, and the Ministry of Public Security, deploying relevant departments in all regions to do a good job In the autumn school food safety work, we will do our best to maintain the bottom line of campus food safety.

This is what the reporter learned from the State Administration for Market Regulation on the 31st. The notice requires that the main responsibilities and territorial management responsibilities of school canteens and off-campus meal service units should be compressed and compacted, and schools should be urged to strengthen the daily management of canteens and contractors or entrusted operators, and strictly implement the responsibility system for food safety principals (principals) and schools. Relevant responsible person accompany meal system.

The notice emphasized that the investigation of potential risks should be strengthened. Carry out full-coverage supervision and inspection of school canteens, off-campus meal service units, and food operators around schools, and strengthen food supervision and sampling in small and medium-sized cities, counties, and township schools. Urge off-campus meal service units and school canteens to strictly implement the requirements for food procurement, storage, processing, supply, distribution, cleaning and disinfection of meal (drinking) utensils, food containers and tools, and improve the school food safety risk prevention and control system, focusing on strengthening Repetition of eating (drinking) utensils supervision. Guide off-campus meal service units and school canteens to strictly implement the purchase inspection requirements for purchased food and edible agricultural products, strengthen the management of key food raw materials such as imported cold chain food, and promote the traceability of the source of purchased food.

The notice also proposes to continue to promote the quality and expansion of smart supervision models such as “Internet + bright kitchen and bright stove” in off-campus meal units and school canteens, and further standardize the management of school off-campus meal bidding. Schools should provide students with balanced and nutritious meals, advocate reducing oil, salt, and sugar, and guide students to cherish food, oppose waste, and practice the “CD Action”.