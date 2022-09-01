Original title: Four departments take action to escort the autumn campus food safety to protect teachers and students “tip of tongue safety”

China Economic Net, Beijing, September 1 (Reporter Liu Xiaoxiao Shilan) Today, the reporter learned from the official WeChat account of the State Administration for Market Regulation that the General Office of the State Administration for Market Regulation and the General Office of the Ministry of Education, the General Office of the National Health Commission, and the General Office of the Ministry of Public Security The “Notice on Doing a Good Job in School Food Safety in the Fall of 2022” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”) was issued, and the relevant departments in various places were deployed to do a good job in all aspects of school food safety in the fall. Health “safety on the tip of the tongue”.

The “Notice” requires that the management mechanism should be further improved, the main responsibilities and territorial management responsibilities of school canteens and off-campus meal service units should be tightened and compacted, and the system and mechanism of end-to-end force and end-to-end effectiveness should be improved, forming a first-level focus and a layer-by-layer focus. Good implementation. Urge schools to strengthen the daily management of canteens and contractors or entrusted operators, and strictly implement the food safety principal (headmaster) responsibility system and the school’s relevant responsible person to accompany the meal system.

The “Notice” emphasizes that it is necessary to further highlight the key points of work and strengthen the investigation of potential risks. Carry out full-coverage supervision and inspection of school canteens, off-campus meal service units, and food operators around schools, and strengthen food supervision and sampling in small and medium-sized cities, counties, and township schools. Urge off-campus catering units and school cafeterias to strictly implement the requirements for places, facilities, equipment, and personnel in food procurement, storage, processing, supply, distribution, and cleaning and disinfection of food (drinking) utensils, food containers and tools in catering service activities. , Improve the school food safety risk prevention and control system, and focus on strengthening the supervision of reusable eating (drinking) utensils. Guide off-campus meal service units and school canteens to strictly implement the purchase inspection requirements for purchased food and edible agricultural products, strengthen the management of key food raw materials such as imported cold chain food, and promote the traceability of the source of purchased food.

The “Notice” pointed out that it is necessary to further strengthen publicity and education, and promote the co-governance of campus food safety and society. Continue to promote the quality and expansion of smart supervision models such as “Internet + bright kitchen and bright stove” for off-campus meal service units and school canteens, further standardize the management of school off-campus meal tendering, strict bidding procedures, and achieve a transparent and standardized bidding process. “Under the sun” be supervised. Schools should provide students with balanced and nutritious meals, advocate reducing oil, salt, and sugar, and guide students to cherish food, oppose waste, and practice the “CD Action”.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: