Home News Four designer armchairs were stolen – the Essen police searched with a photo
News

Four designer armchairs were stolen – the Essen police searched with a photo

by admin
Four designer armchairs were stolen – the Essen police searched with a photo

Essen.
The police are investigating after a brazen theft on Friedrichstrasse: Two men calmly transported four leather chairs.

After the brazen theft of four designer armchairs from the foyer of an office building on Friedrichstrasse, the Essen police are looking for two strangers with photos from a surveillance camera.

The two men entered the building on September 20 and sat in the black leather armchairs on display, apparently to try them out. A little later, they calmly carried the seating through a revolving door and around the building, presumably disappearing in a car with their loot.





Anyone who can provide information about the unknown or the strange crime should contact the Essen police on 0201/829-0.


More articles from this category can be found here: Essen


See also  China Eastern Airlines 737 crash: MU5735 flight MU5735 crash in Tengxian, Guangxi unknown - BBC News

You may also like

Saxon Switzerland: National Park Administration urges compliance with...

Stroll of the peripheral grounds: the prefectural district...

Sun and rain will accompany the Greater Week

Behind Cook’s visit to China? He revealed that...

Do Colombians still have the option of fighting...

Mysterious week

Dozens of settlers storm Al-Aqsa, guarded by the...

SENA opened registrations for future technicians or technologists...

The most important news of calendar week 15/2023:...

Al-Burhan stresses moving forward towards establishing a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy