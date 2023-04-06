Essen.

The police are investigating after a brazen theft on Friedrichstrasse: Two men calmly transported four leather chairs.

After the brazen theft of four designer armchairs from the foyer of an office building on Friedrichstrasse, the Essen police are looking for two strangers with photos from a surveillance camera.

The two men entered the building on September 20 and sat in the black leather armchairs on display, apparently to try them out. A little later, they calmly carried the seating through a revolving door and around the building, presumably disappearing in a car with their loot.

Anyone who can provide information about the unknown or the strange crime should contact the Essen police on 0201/829-0.





