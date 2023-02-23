After several hours of the strike by the taxi drivers’ union in Valledupar, riots broke out in the roundabout of the Transport Terminal, via the municipality of La Paz, to where the ‘yellow stain’ had mobilized, to continue with their actions.

A group of motorcycle taxi drivers arrived at the place, who took advantage of the moment to make their list of demands, including asking for the legalization of their service.

The situation was calm and without blockades, public order being disturbed, for which the action of the National Police was required, through the Esmad, whose personnel had to be activated to prevent the collapse of the city.

The results were four captured taxi drivers and two immobilized vehicles, for being in the way, according to Colonel Luis León, commander of the Police in Cesar.

“There was no compliance with police orders and they acted according to the law for citizen coexistence, we cannot allow the collapse of the city due to a protest,” said the colonel.

These people would be presented before the Prosecutor’s Office, to respond individually, for behaviors contrary to criminal law-

In hours of noon normality returned to the city and the flow of vehicles was normal. The protest without blockades had been agreed, and unfortunately they tried to prevent passage through the Transport Terminal, by ordering the clearance of the road, the disturbances were generated that left the described balance, explained the colonel.

THE TAXI DRIVERS SPEAK

Julio Cesar Domínguez, leader of the taxi drivers’ union in the city, stated that after reaching agreements with the local authorities on the protest and not blocking roads, yesterday the union began the peaceful demonstration in the main accesses to the city, however, the presence of the police and the Esmad was exaggerated and in some cases with threats to immobilize the vehicles for being in the way.



He recalled that the request is the implementation of the taximeter, agreement with Ditra, greater security and revision of rates. “The idea was not to generate chaos, we fulfilled our right to protest to claim specific issues in favor of the union.”

“After two hours of peaceful protest, the yellow spot began the turtle plan in the vicinity of the Transportation Terminal, everything was going well until the uniformed men arbitrarily began to disperse the protest by immobilizing vehicles, firing tear gas and capturing some of the drivers. It was not what was agreed, but once again the authorities acted arbitrarily,” said Alber García, a taxi driver.

For his part, Wilson Valencia, also a member of the taxi drivers’ union, said that at the dialogue table last Tuesday, some agreements were reached, but unfortunately “they deceived us again, they told us that the police would accompany us and they arrived en masse and tax clearing the roads and mistreating taxi drivers. In the city there is no footing of force to combat insecurity, but this time there are uniformed officers in numbers attacking us”.

The protest in Valledupar was felt mainly at Puente Hurtado-Pilonera Mayor, Obelisk and entrance to Bosconia, entrances to La Paz and Transport Terminal, Glorieta María Mulata, Glorieta Hernando De Santana and the Glorieta Mí Pedazo de Acordeón.

NORMALITY IN SCHOOLS

Given the uncertainty that reigned in the municipality due to the national taxi driver strike, some official and unofficial institutions decided to suspend the academic day for yesterday, however, a normality of 80% was registered in the educational institutions and an attendance of 70% of students, according to Iván Bolaños, Secretary of Municipal Education.

He explained that there were only teacher absences in the northern corregimiento area of ​​Valledupar, due to some blockades on the road to La Mesa and Puente Hurtado. Other damages occurred in facilities in La Mina and La Vega.

TRADE AS NORMAL

With regard to the commercial area of ​​the city, the day unfolded with absolute normality. “Commerce does not stop, we continue billing, while other unions lend themselves to this type of actions that harm an entire group,” said Octavio Pico Malaver, executive director of Fenalco-Cesar.

He stressed that currently the union must understand that paralyzing a city does not advance, good results are achieved with work and concerted dialogue with the authorities, and that is what taxi drivers must fight for. “Businessmen and businessmen do not strike, we invoice. In Valledupar there was normality during the protest and that is important in these difficult times that the country is experiencing.

THE USERS

During the protest, some users supported the measure, while others rejected it due to the effects on mobility in the city.

Aida Flores, a resident of the San Martín neighborhood, stated that although she understands the problems that the taxi drivers’ union is going through, it is not justified to paralyze the city. “Those of us who work and take our children to study had great problems, it is not the best way to make their requests to the Government, they should think about citizenship.”



Another user, who even came to support the taxi drivers in the protest, said that a strike is the best way to get what you want. “In my opinion, they should have maintained the strike for longer, they had to make themselves felt and fight until they achieved their goal,” said Luis Eduardo Acosta, a resident of Valledupar.

