Four fires were controlled on time in Riobamba

EMERGENCY. –

In recent days, the lifeguards of the Riobamba Fire Department have managed to control four structural fires, which left people injured and extensive material damage. There were no fatalities.

One of the latest incidents occurred in the eastern sector, where a house was left almost in ashes.

The Riobamba Fire Department (CBR) extinguished four fires. One of them went to the Plaza Dávalos sector; apparently the ignition point was in the water heater. The uniformed men controlled the fire using a fire extinguisher and leaving the house in safe conditions. Material losses were minimal.

Another scourge was reported in the Pueblo Unido sector, around 12:00 on May 1, after the emergency call, several units went to the scene in order to quell this incident. Upon arrival, the uniformed officers assembled sections of hose and completely extinguished the flames. The material losses were considerable, three bedrooms were consumed by the flames.

On the early morning of May 2, around 3:00 a.m., a structural fire was reported in a house on Chimborazo and Puruhá streets, apparently the cause of this scourge would have been a failure in the electrical system inside one of the rooms. On the other hand, due to climatic factors, several floods were recorded in different sectors of the canton, so that, in the Media Luna sector, heavy rains affected several homes and commercial premises. A bakery was affected by the accumulation of rainwater; A house was also damaged. The uniformed men left the house and the commercial premises in safe conditions in charge of the owners. (25)