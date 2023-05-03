Home » Four fires were controlled on time in Riobamba
News

Four fires were controlled on time in Riobamba

by admin
Four fires were controlled on time in Riobamba

EMERGENCY. –

In recent days, the lifeguards of the Riobamba Fire Department have managed to control four structural fires, which left people injured and extensive material damage. There were no fatalities.

One of the latest incidents occurred in the eastern sector, where a house was left almost in ashes.

The Riobamba Fire Department (CBR) extinguished four fires. One of them went to the Plaza Dávalos sector; apparently the ignition point was in the water heater. The uniformed men controlled the fire using a fire extinguisher and leaving the house in safe conditions. Material losses were minimal.

Another scourge was reported in the Pueblo Unido sector, around 12:00 on May 1, after the emergency call, several units went to the scene in order to quell this incident. Upon arrival, the uniformed officers assembled sections of hose and completely extinguished the flames. The material losses were considerable, three bedrooms were consumed by the flames.

On the early morning of May 2, around 3:00 a.m., a structural fire was reported in a house on Chimborazo and Puruhá streets, apparently the cause of this scourge would have been a failure in the electrical system inside one of the rooms. On the other hand, due to climatic factors, several floods were recorded in different sectors of the canton, so that, in the Media Luna sector, heavy rains affected several homes and commercial premises. A bakery was affected by the accumulation of rainwater; A house was also damaged. The uniformed men left the house and the commercial premises in safe conditions in charge of the owners. (25)

See also  Comelico, 50 million to invest: the money for Coltrondo diverted on the Strada della Valle?

You may also like

Work package, green light from the Government

Tramacúa inmate asked President Gustavo Petro to be...

Sichuan Yibin was shocked twice!Tremors felt in Chongqing...

They carry out a free health day in...

The best first home loan today May 3,...

Is it possible to lose weight with hypnosis?

Peru and Ecuador will sign an agreement to...

Bad weather. Rotta del Sillaro, flooding of the...

The parks are there to worry

Torn face? The biggest supporter of the Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy