Four Former Chinese Officials Expelled from Party and Public Office, Including Rare Crime of Violating Xi Jinping’s Instructions

[NTD Times, Beijing time, July 28, 2023] The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has announced the expulsion of four former senior officials, including Jiao Xiaoping, the former deputy commander of the Xinjiang Corps, for serious violations of discipline and law. This announcement comes as a surprise due to the rare and unusual charges brought against Jiao Xiaoping.

On July 27, the CCP’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission released a statement, stating that the four former officials had been “double activated.” The individuals involved are Ji Binchang, former party secretary and chairman of Qingdao CPPCC in Shandong Province; Hao Hongjun, former party secretary and chairman of Dalian CPPCC in Liaoning Province; Jiao Xiaoping, former member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and deputy commander of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps; and Yi Pengfei, former party group of Hunan Provincial CPPCC member and vice-chairman.

While corruption and bribery are common charges faced by fallen high-ranking officials, Jiao Xiaoping’s case is unique. He is accused of “violating the new development concept and interfering with the implementation of the carbon peak carbon neutrality strategy” and “disregarding the important requirements of the Party Central Committee for the protection of the ecological environment of the Qinling Mountains.”

These charges directly violate the orders of Xi Jinping, the leader of the Communist Party of China. The new development concept, proposed by Xi Jinping, focuses on innovation, coordination, green practices, openness, and sharing. It also includes the important goals of achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality.

It is worth noting that Jiao Xiaoping is the first high-level CCP official in recent years to be dismissed for these specific charges. The severity of these charges indicates that they go beyond ordinary corruption cases. The outcome of Jiao Xiaoping’s case remains uncertain, but it will undoubtedly have important implications for future cases involving violations of the new development concept.

Previous reports from the CCP’s official media revealed that several officials in Shaanxi Province were investigated for illegal construction in the Qinling Mountains. Wei Minzhou, former member of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Xi’an Municipal Party Committee, was sentenced to life imprisonment, while Zhao Zhengyong, former secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, was sentenced to death with a reprieve and life imprisonment without commutation or parole.

It remains to be seen how the CCP will handle Jiao Xiaoping’s case, considering the unprecedented nature of the charges against him. As investigations continue, the Chinese public eagerly awaits the outcome of this high-profile case.

(Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

