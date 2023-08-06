Four goals in four games marks the start of the second stage of the LigaPro Serie A

Nacional and Aucas shared honors at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium. Photo taken from Aucas Twitter.

“Aucas and Nacional have more rhythm than a salsa group,” the president of the LigaPro, Miguel Ángel Loor, depicted what was happening at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium in the last game of this Saturday, August 5, corresponding to the first date of the LigaPro. A series.

From the way they set up the game, both clubs deserved to be winners. In the end, the tie brought justice, although El Nacional had to wait until minute 66 to save the point through Ángel Quiñónez.

The ‘People’s Idol’ went into halftime with the score in their favor thanks to the conquests of Luis Cano (32′) and Jeison Medina (40′), after the lunge he received from the local through Diego Armas (18′). ‘).

They were the only goals that have been scored so far on the opening date of the second stage. In addition, it was the fourth tie in a row. The others finished with a blank score.

Emelec took a point from Libertad despite playing without Carlos Villalba from minute 78 due to a double yellow card. Técnico Universitario added an important point at the home of Universidad Católica, as did Delfín in the Orense SC redoubt.

On Sunday, August 6, three matches will be played. At 1:00 p.m. Mushuc Runa will have a visit from Independiente del Valle; at 15:30 Cumbayá will receive Guayaquil City and at 18:00 Barcelona SC will host Gualaceo SC.

Professor Leonardo Vanegas summoned 20 players. Of the reinforcements, only the Argentine striker Damián Villalba traveled. Nor did he receive the so-called Vinicio Angulo.

the previous

Ischia recognizes the wide squad that Liga de Quito has

“We are going with all the intentions of starting the stage with a win,” said professor Carlos Ischia, prior to the commitment with Liga de Quito, next Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium.

“The League has great players and many, a very lively coach, with a lot of experience,” Ischia pointed out before the possibility that the rival presents a different team to the one that beat Ñublense in Chile, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the South American. The return is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Quito.

Ischia announced that the recent reinforcements Guillermo Fratta, Luis Arroyo and Saúl Castro will not play against the Albos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

