Home » Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament
News

Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament

by admin
Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament

The German ski jumper Karl Geiger at a competition in Klingenthal. (Hendrik Schmidt / dpa / Hendrik Schmidt)

The German Ski Association says: All five ski jumpers achieved great results this season. Four of them won a medal. Karl Geiger and Pius Paschke have even won World Cups.

The German ski jumpers have good chances. The favorite for the Four Hills Tournament is Stefan Kraft from Austria.

The Four Hills Tournament is in the towns of Oberstdorf, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Innsbruck and Bischofshofen.

See also  Does not return from the excursion: found after hours of research in Seren del Grappa

You may also like

He kills his mother and hangs himself, murder-suicide...

Environmental Disaster in El Palito: Oil Affects 70...

“Large parts of the American east coast are...

Arturo Char is released due to expiration of...

Snow level drops to 200-400 metres, flakes also...

Mission to the Moon took off successfully this...

Justice for raping his stepdaughter

Accusations at VAR, FIGC Prosecutor’s Office opens proceedings...

Musk says there is “no trace” of drugs...

Tremor in the USA today, Monday, January 8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy