Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament

The German ski jumper Karl Geiger at a competition in Klingenthal. (Hendrik Schmidt / dpa / Hendrik Schmidt)

The German Ski Association says: All five ski jumpers achieved great results this season. Four of them won a medal. Karl Geiger and Pius Paschke have even won World Cups.

The German ski jumpers have good chances. The favorite for the Four Hills Tournament is Stefan Kraft from Austria.

The Four Hills Tournament is in the towns of Oberstdorf, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Innsbruck and Bischofshofen.

