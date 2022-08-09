By the end of 2022, they will be 50% part-time employees for three years The engineer Fabio Flore appointed new manager of the technical area

By the end of the year, the Municipality of Ivrea will carry out four part-time hires on a fixed term basis (50%) for the duration of three years. Workforce needed to face the challenges for the economic recovery foreseen with the funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The projects financed by the NRP that the Municipality will have to carry out are worth about 5 million euros. Around 430 thousand euros are available for the staff to be hired; of these, just over half will be used for the recruitment of employees, about 260 thousand euros, the rest will be used to carry out external professional assignments.

The projects to be completed are those related to the functional regeneration of the green areas and ramparts outside the historic center, the gardens of San Grato, the sustainable use of the park of the former Polveriera and Lake San Michele, the functional recovery of the houses of neighborhood and the improvement of the quality of the urban decor through building renovation of the Atc houses in the historic center.

Then there is the regeneration of Palazzo Giusiana with the gardens and the Sala Cupola of the La Serra Congress Center which obtained a loan of 7.7 million euros, to which 800 thousand of municipal co-financing must be added. On this, however, a great help will come, in the planning and management of contracts, from the staff of the Metropolitan City.

“The choice to hire part-time figures is linked to the fact that we aim to have already trained figures, perhaps professionals who do not mind collaborating for a period with the public administration – explains the commissioner for human resources Giuliano Balzola – We need personnel who can cover the role of Rup, the only person in charge of the procedure “. We are talking about professional figures who intervene in the field of public procurement; a central role that carries out all the tasks relating to the planning, design, awarding and execution of contracts ». The external professionals, who will be entrusted with consultancy, will support the Rup and in some cases will be able to take over the management of the works.

All this will lighten the workload, which is already very heavy today, which weighs on the technical office where retirements favored by one hundred have weakened the structure. Among other things, at the beginning of July, Jgor Nolesio, the manager of the technical area, left, a couple of months before the contract expired. In recent days, however, the Municipality has entrusted, through internal selection, the managerial position to the engineer Fabio Flore who will remain in charge of the technical area until spring 2023, when the mandate of the current mayor will in fact expire. It is impossible, in fact, at this moment to start a public selection for a three-year executive position of trust that goes beyond the natural expiry of this administration.

Still on the subject of personnel, the three-year employment plan, approved in conjunction with the budget, envisaged the need to fill 19 vacant positions. Six people have already been hired and another six should arrive in the town hall by the end of the year through internal and external rankings, effectively covering over 60% of the budget. The arrival of a D-level professional figure for the technical office is expected by mid-September. –