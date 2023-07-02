Home » Four homicides shake Huila during the weekend of festivities
Four homicides shake Huila during the weekend of festivities

Pitalito, Garzón, Algeciras and Hobo, were affected by unfortunate events this weekend of festivities.

Four people lost their lives in violent incidents that have generated commotion in the region.

The first event occurred on Friday in the municipality of Hobo, where Fernando Vargas Luna was the victim of a brutal murder in the San Fernando neighborhood. According to the authorities, the murderers arrived on a motorcycle and fired several shots at it. The main hypothesis points to personal problems as the motive for the crime. It is important to note that the victim had a criminal record, with nine notes for crimes such as conspiracy to commit a crime, personal injury and theft.

In Pitalito, another act of violence was recorded that ended in tragedy. On Saturday night, Edinson Salamanca García was brutally attacked while he was inside his vehicle in the Portal de Oriente neighborhood on the night of July 1. So far, the authorities have not issued any official statement on this incident.

This Sunday morning, Jesús Camilo Morales Pérez lost his life in Garzón. The man was killed with a knife on Calle 7, between Highways 5 and 6 of the municipality. The judicial authorities are carrying out the pertinent investigations to clarify this homicide.

Finally, on this Sunday morning in the Simón Bolívar neighborhood, in Algeciras, four people were attacked with firearms, one of them whose identity is unknown, died, while the injured were taken to a care center. The causes of the attack are being investigated.

These homicides have generated consternation in the Huila community, which is looking for answers and solutions to stop the violence in the region. Local authorities and the police have intensified efforts to ensure the safety of the inhabitants and bring those responsible to justice.

It is worth mentioning that last weekend, 8 homicides were registered in the department of Huila, which put the authorities on alert.

