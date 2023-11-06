Four Houses in Sweetwater, Miami Affected by Devastating Fire, Including Cuban Families

Fire Destroys Four Houses in Sweetwater, Miami, Leaving Cuban Families Displaced

In the early hours of Sunday, a devastating fire broke out in Sweetwater, Miami, engulfing four homes and forcing residents to evacuate. According to a report by Telemundo 51, some of the affected families are of Cuban origin.

The fire, which caused significant material damage to the houses, was reportedly started by a short circuit in a power cable that had been known to have previous issues. Miami firefighters who responded to the scene revealed that strong winds only worsened the situation, causing the flames to rapidly spread throughout the properties.

Denis Hernández, one of the victims and a Cuban immigrant, recounted the terrifying experience of being awakened at 4:22 am to the sound of urgent knocking on his door and shouts warning of the fire. “Fire, fire… well, they were small flames, but the wind blew them away,” he described.

Another neighbor, René, shared that his son acted quickly upon noticing the fire at the back of their house. Meanwhile, another family owes their lives to their dog, whose incessant barking alerted them to the danger.

Firefighters and police swiftly arrived at the intersection of Southwest 113th Avenue and 7th Terrace, where the incident took place, and helped evacuate the affected residents. Unfortunately, many of the homes were already engulfed by the time authorities arrived.

Denis Hernández expressed regret at not being able to save his cars as the police informed him there was no time. Yadiana Ríos, another victim of the fire, expressed frustration at losing her belongings since she had recently moved and had stored her possessions in one of the now-destroyed houses.

“It is not the first time that cable has been problematic. Something like this had to happen, and I’m the one who lost everything because I had just moved and had my belongings there,” Ríos lamented.

Despite the magnitude of the incident, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. The affected neighbors are now hopeful that power will be restored soon, and they will receive assistance in rebuilding their lives after this tragic event.

