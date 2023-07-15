Four injured after ambulance crash with car

Between the townships of Mariangola and Aguas Blancas, Valledupar jurisdiction, a collision between an ambulance and a red car carrying vegetables and fruits left four people injured.

The case happened early this Friday morning when the ambulance stopped on the roadside to wait for the patient and his companion to perform a physiological need. At that moment, the emergency vehicle was hit by the car, whose driver would have had a microsleep.

Those affected in this accident were the ambulance driver, the paramedic and the occupants of the small car that was completely destroyed. All the injured were transferred to the Santa Isabel clinic where they are in stable health conditions.

It was also established that the ambulance was returning with the patient from Barranquilla. This person and his companion were not injured.

