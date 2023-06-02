Home » Four injured after truck overturned loaded with ACPM near Monterrey
Four injured after truck overturned loaded with ACPM near Monterrey

The overturning of a WCO-055 plate truck, attached to the Transportes TMC company and its collision with a bus affiliated with the La Macarena company, left several people injured and a large ACPM spill in the sector of the entrance curves to the municipality from Monterrey (Yopal – Monterrey direction).

After the accident, relief agencies transferred the driver of the cargo vehicle, two passengers of the bus and the driver of the bus to the Monterrey and Tauramena Hospitals, with minor injuries.

In order to contain the ACPM spill that was transported in the tank truck, it was necessary to deploy the contingency plan, which was executed by the company SOS Contingencias; Due to this process, the route that was initially scheduled for a 7-hour closure, but it was necessary to extend the closure longer in order to guarantee the safety of the users of the route.

For now, the environmental damage caused by this accident is unknown, it is expected that a report will be delivered by the environmental authority in the next few hours.

