The euphoria and despair to enter the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata, a few minutes after the start of the Ana del Castillo concert, caused disorders and excesses in the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata on Saturday night, whose place was full of followers of the artist , who became the first woman to fill one of the most emblematic stages of Valledupar.

Felipe Murgas, Valledupar’s government secretary, gave an assessment of the situation experienced in the park, although he described the show as successful, which ended without setbacks due to the support provided by the National Police and relief agencies.



“Unfortunately, some excesses occurred due to the crowd of people who, late at night, were still in the outer area of ​​the park waiting to enter. A stampede was formed that demolished one of the gates, leaving four followers of the artist injured and transferred to care centers, in addition to 47 primary care by relief agencies. None had serious injuries, only minor blows.



However, Murgas assured that the show was under control, everything that happened was part of the euphoria of the people, behaviors that must be corrected by the citizens, to continue.

Fans who did not have the ticket office showed up for the show, and in their attempt to enter they put pressure on one of the doors, which was knocked down and people entered the venue without control. There was despair on the part of those attending the launch of the recording album by the artist Anata del Castillo ‘El Favor de Dios’.

Related