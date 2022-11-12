Four people were injured in a car accident that took place in the early evening of Saturday 12 November in Tarcento, in via Oltretorre where, due to causes under investigation, two cars collided.

Immediate call for help with a phone call to the single emergency number Nue112 and immediate sending by the nurses of the Sores of two ambulances from Tarcento and an auto-doctor from Udine.

One person was seriously injured and the other three less seriously. All were transported to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

On site the Fire Brigade in support and as far as they are concerned.