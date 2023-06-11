Four injured trapped in accident

Together with his wife of the same age and another couple (79 and 81 years old), a 57-year-old from the Freistadt district was on the B124 towards Tragwein on Sunday around 1.15 a.m. when the accident occurred: in the Mistlberg area of ​​the Tragwein municipality , the car came off the roadway and the car came to a standstill on an embankment.

A witness to the accident immediately set the rescue chain in motion. When the first emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident, they found that there were four people in the vehicle. In order to be able to save the injured, the vehicle first had to be secured against further slipping. The emergency services then freed the injured with the help of a hydraulic rescue device. The four occupants were then taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries.



Image: TEAM FOTOKERSCHI.AT / BRANDSTATTER



The fire brigade then carried out the vehicle recovery using a crane and cleaned the accident site. The B124 was closed to all traffic in the area of ​​the accident site. The work was not completed until around 3:30 a.m. A total of four fire brigades (Tragwein, Mistlberg, Pregarten and Wartberg ob der Aist), the Red Cross with several vehicles and emergency doctors and the police were on duty.

During the initial interview, the driver stated that he may have had a microsleep.



Image: TEAM FOTOKERSCHI.AT / BRANDSTATTER



