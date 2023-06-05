Four major actions lead multiple measures to guarantee——Interpretation of the Group Department of the State Sports General Administration of “National Fitness Facilities Improvement Action” – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 5th Topic: The Four Major Actions Lead Multiple Measures to Guarantee——Interpretation of the “National Fitness Facilities Improvement Action” by the Group Department of the State Sports General Administration

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Recently, the General Office of the State Sports General Administration, together with the General Office of the National Development and Reform Commission, the General Office of the Ministry of Finance, the General Office of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the General Office of the People’s Bank of China, issued the “Work Plan for the Improvement of National Fitness Facilities” (2023-2025) “, launched the “National Fitness Facilities Improvement Action” (hereinafter referred to as “‘Improvement Action'”).

The person in charge of the Department of Mass Sports of the General Administration of Sport of China said in an interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency that the “Promotion Action” will expand the increment of fitness facilities and improve fitness facilities through four major actions of “strengthening the foundation, improving quality, optimizing service, and increasing efficiency Quality, make good use of the stock of fitness facilities, and take multiple measures to improve the level of open service and comprehensive use benefits of fitness facilities.

The picture shows the smart runway, smart fitness equipment and fitness station in the smart sports park in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province (drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Shanchuan

The following is the transcript of the interview:

Xinhua News Agency reporter asked (hereinafter referred to as “Q”): What is the main connotation of “enhancing action”?

Relevant person in charge of the Mass Sports Department of the General Administration of Sport of China (hereinafter referred to as “Answer”): “Promoting action” is to meet the new needs of the masses for fitness in the new era, to better solve the problem of “where to go for fitness” as a breakthrough, and to support and drive other aspects It is a systematic work to achieve high-quality development of national fitness work. The main content is to carry out the four major actions of strengthening the foundation of fitness facilities, improving quality, excellent service, and increasing efficiency; the main purpose is to promote urban and rural fitness facilities from “existing” to “Excellent” transformation to achieve quality improvement, service improvement, and benefit improvement, leading to the development of mass sports events, fitness organization construction, and scientific fitness guidance.

The picture shows Xuanen County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Hubei ProvinceResidents relax in a fitness venue built under an overpass.Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Song Wen)

Q: How to carry out the action of strengthening the foundation of fitness facilities?

Answer: One is to consolidate the foundation of urban and rural fitness facilities. Improve the coverage of public fitness facilities at the three levels of counties (cities, districts), townships (streets), and administrative villages (communities), and improve the balanced layout of fitness facilities according to population factors and the needs of the masses. Implement the five-year action plan for making up for shortcomings in the construction of fitness facilities, organize and implement the project of making up for shortcomings in fitness facilities for all, and the project of making up for shortcomings in township (street) national fitness venues and equipment. Guide and support the construction of fitness facilities such as sports parks, national fitness centers, public stadiums, off-campus sports centers, fitness trails, multi-functional sports fields, mass skating rinks, football courts with basketball and volleyball cages, and outdoor fitness equipment. Promote the full coverage of national fitness centers or sports parks in “five one” blank counties.

The picture shows children in Yinchuan City, Ningxia, experiencing ice carts.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Feng Kaihua

The second is to strengthen the configuration of fitness facilities suitable for the elderly and suitable for children. Formulate and release guidelines for the allocation of fitness equipment suitable for the elderly in public places, and vigorously promote the “Guidelines for the Allocation of Physical Exercise Equipment for Youth”. In principle, 100% of newly-built fitness facilities should be equipped with fitness facilities for the elderly and children. Among the newly built fitness equipment in public places such as communities and parks, the total number of fitness equipment suitable for the elderly and fitness equipment suitable for children such as football goals, fun shooting devices, slides, swings, and seesaws should account for no less than 50%. Public sports venues should provide 100% fitness activities for the elderly, children and adolescents. Encourage qualified places to build “elderly sports and health homes” that are equipped with fitness equipment suitable for the elderly and can provide services such as chronic disease exercise intervention, sports health management, and health knowledge popularization. Promote the construction of new or renovated child-friendly sports venues and facilities in the construction of child-friendly cities.

The picture shows citizens of Taizhou exercising in Wenyuan Sports Park for the Elderly.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ji Chunpeng

The third is to expand the supply of fitness facilities in residential areas. Implement the opinions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and other departments on the construction of urban residential communities to make up for shortcomings, and in accordance with the requirements of the “Complete Residential Community Construction Standards (Trial)”, adapt measures to local conditions in the construction of public activity venues, community parks, and idle open spaces in residential areas Complete fitness facilities. Combining urban renewal work such as the renovation of old residential areas in cities and towns and the construction of complete communities, new fitness spaces will be created through supplementary construction, purchase, replacement, leasing, and renovation. A multi-level and diverse fitness circle around you.

The picture shows Hangzhou citizens playing table tennis in the sports park under the high-speed railway bridge.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

Question: How to carry out the action of improving the quality of fitness facilities?

Answer: One is to create a sports ecosystem around the masses. Accelerate the construction of various sports parks. Promote the construction of a national trail system, and explore the construction of national trail demonstration projects or demonstration areas in about 20 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) across the country. Guide and promote the construction or reconstruction of a number of outdoor sports public service facilities that meet the needs of the masses, and improve emergency rescue and other supporting facilities. Guide qualified public sports venues and city (county) sports schools to build and improve about 1,000 demonstrative non-standard public football fields that are open to the society with high quality.

The second is to improve the efficiency of grassroots public fitness facilities. Conduct a comprehensive survey of the status of public fitness facilities at the grassroots level in urban and rural areas. Strengthen the maintenance, renovation and renewal of old and damaged public fitness facilities at the grassroots level. Fully implement the opinions of the State Sports General Administration and other departments on strengthening the management of the construction and management of national fitness equipment in public places, and promote the repair, renovation or renewal of national fitness equipment in grassroots public places such as the “Farmers’ Sports and Fitness Project” in administrative villages. Support 160 key rural revitalization counties and eligible areas in Tibet and Xinjiang to further improve fitness facilities. Organize third-party institutions to conduct spot checks and assessments on the quality of fitness facilities supported by central transfer payment funds.

The picture shows the shared stadium in Huanghua City, Hebei Province (drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Luo Xuefeng

The third is to promote the construction of intelligent fitness facilities. Promote the use of new-generation information technology such as 5G, focus on cities, and promote urbanization with counties as important carriers, and promote the construction of more than 2,000 county-level administrative regions across the country with guaranteed quality, safety, and real-time movement by the end of 2025. Intelligent outdoor fitness equipment with fitness guidance and other functions. Promote about 3,000 public sports venues to complete digital upgrades by the end of 2025. Focusing on qualified large and medium-sized cities, guide and support the construction of smart fitness centers and prefabricated community smart gyms.

The fourth is to expand the number of fitness facilities that can be used around the clock. Promote the construction of staff gymnasiums and public gymnasiums. Encourage qualified outdoor open-air fitness venues to install retractable roofs. Actively promote the “lighting project” of community fitness facilities at night, and promote the coordination and resolution of related issues by township people’s governments (sub-district offices), neighborhood (village) committees, and property management. Encourage and support areas with special climate and geography such as alpine and cold regions to increase the supply of fitness facilities that meet the needs of local people.

The picture shows the staff of Fujian Smart Sports Park introducing the smart sports comprehensive management and control platform.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Shanchuan

Q: How to carry out the action of fitness facility excellent service?

Answer: The first is to promote the opening of public sports venues to improve quality and efficiency. Promote the comprehensive pilot experience and results of open use of public sports venues. Promote about 3,000 public sports venues affiliated to sports departments to improve the level of free or low-fee opening services, covering more than 2,000 counties (cities, districts). Supervise and guide public sports venues to fully implement the “Basic Public Service Standards for Public Stadiums”. Compile public sports facility opening service evaluation industry standards, promote public sports facility management units to open venues and facilities to the public, and provide preferential and convenient services for children, teenagers, the elderly, and the disabled. Encourage public gymnasiums to be equipped with automatic external defibrillators (AED) and other equipment to ensure the safety of mass fitness.

The picture shows citizens of Urumqi, Xinjiang practicing Tai Chi fans in a sports park.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Fei

The second is to improve the open service level of fitness facilities. Accelerate the opening of training centers, bases, sports school fitness facilities and sports rehabilitation services managed by the sports system to the public. By 2025, there will be about 200 sports schools of all levels and types that will open sports facilities and related services to the public. Support qualified regions to explore various ways to carry out pilot projects of opening sports venues and facilities of government agencies, schools, enterprises and institutions to the public.

The third is to promote the intelligentization of public fitness services for all. Improve the national national fitness information service platform, and promote the construction of national fitness information service platforms at the provincial and municipal levels according to local conditions. Establish and improve the electronic archives of public fitness facilities at the county (city, district), township (street), and administrative village (community) levels. Before 2025, in principle, all regions should include the open service information of various public sports facilities into the national fitness information service platform. Give full play to the role of the national fitness information service platform in the performance evaluation, supervision and management of fitness facility projects.

The picture shows the citizens of Huai’an City, Jiangsu Province playing basketball in the National Fitness Sports Park.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Lei

Q: How to carry out the action of increasing the benefits of fitness facilities?

A: The first is to further promote open and integrated development. Closely combine the implementation of “upgrade action” with rural revitalization, border town construction, and comprehensive social governance, and give full play to the multiple values ​​and functions of fitness facilities to promote economic and social development. Relying on qualified public sports venues to build a “new era civilized practice center (station, station)”. Explore the implementation of personal sports codes and scientific sports points in public sports venues. Build the fitness facility into a “five positions” with venue service, fitness organization, competition activities, fitness guidance, and communication and promotion.

The second is to comprehensively improve the utilization rate of fitness facilities. Relying on various fitness facilities, especially public gymnasiums, to carry out community sports meetings, national physical exercise standard compliance tests, national physique monitoring, national fitness volunteer services, youth sports summer (winter) camps, etc., for social sports instructors and national fitness social organizations. Activities are facilitated. Encourage the construction of national fitness volunteer service stations and national physical exercise standard compliance stations in public sports venues. Make better use of the unique role of smart fitness equipment in carrying out online sports competitions, scientific fitness guidance, and daily national physical fitness measurements. In principle, a single public gymnasium should undertake no less than 1,000 person-times of non-profit sports training services such as sports skills and scientific fitness each year, and no less than 4 non-profit sports events such as community games. There should be no less than 4 sessions of activities, and no less than 4 sessions of national fitness volunteer service activities.

The picture shows the staff of the Smart Sports Park in Fujian Province (left) introducing the smart competition exercise bike with multiple functions such as collecting and analyzing sports data to citizens doing morning exercises.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Shanchuan

Q: From what aspects will the General Administration of Sports promote the “Promotion Action”?

Answer: One is to give full play to the benefits of using various funds. Cooperate with relevant departments to make overall use of existing funding channels, and urge all localities to include the construction, maintenance, and management funds of public fitness facilities in the capital construction investment plans and financial budgets of the people’s governments at the same level. Encourage the investment of social forces to effectively improve the efficiency of the use of various funds. Encourage financial institutions to actively improve and strengthen financial services for “upgrade actions”.

The picture shows the staff of V-PARK Terrain Park in Jilin City gliding on the field props.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Linyun

The second is to establish a sound incentive mechanism. For areas with outstanding achievements in the implementation of the “Promotion Action”, the State Sports General Administration will give preference to the selection of model cities and counties for national sports and fitness, the national advanced commendation of mass sports, and the selection of typical cases of national mass sports. Supervise and guide the named national sports and fitness model cities and counties to play the role of “vanguard” and “experimental field” in the “improvement action”.

The third is to actively guide and support social forces to participate. Support social organizations to carry out public welfare activities such as market entities and financial institutions to help “enhance action”. Support national sports social organizations to carry out public welfare training and business exchange activities for the opening and operation of public sports facilities. Regularly organize third-party technical institutions to carry out the evaluation of the implementation of the “improvement action”. Increase efforts to promote new technologies and products for fitness facilities and fitness equipment that meet the requirements of the “Promotion Action”.

The picture shows diabolo lovers in Hebei Province playing diabolo in the public activity square.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xing Guangli

The fourth is to increase supervision. Strengthen the supervision of the implementation of the “Promotion Action”, establish an information exchange sharing and feedback reporting system with relevant departments, report prominent problems and ineffective areas and units, and link it with the selection of advanced models. Local sports administrative departments at all levels should actively cooperate with relevant departments to strengthen supervision and inspection of the construction of “enhancing action” projects, the opening of public sports venues, and the construction and management of fitness equipment for all in public places, and promptly supervise and rectify the problems found to ensure that all kinds of public fitness The facilities are open and safe to use.