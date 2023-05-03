Four million people could lose their license

According to the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT), of the 4,628,609 licenses that were covered by this law, only 455,334 have been renewed so far, which means that 4,173,275 people still have to carry out this process.

The Vice Minister of Transportation, Eduardo Enríquez Caicedo, stated that “our call to Colombians whose driving license expired between January 1 and 31, 2022 is to carry out this procedure before June 20, after this date it is not possible to extend the term. Also, it is important to clarify that those people who have their license expired outside of this date or it appears that it is about to expire must renew it according to its expiration date.

People who do not renew their driver’s license before June 20, 2023, the traffic authorities will impose a summons and immobilize the vehicle, leading to a fine of $309,336.

To renew the driver’s license, it is important to take these 4 steps into account.

Be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT)

Be safe and secure for fines and violations of traffic regulations, which can be validated on the SIMIT website

Approach a Driver Recognition Center (CRC), to pay the fees for the procedure and perform the physical, mental and motor coordination examination, which must be approved

Approach the traffic agency of your city to renew the driver’s license, paying the values ​​stipulated for the procedure.